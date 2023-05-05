AVN 64.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.29%)
BAFL 31.00 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.48%)
BOP 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.63%)
CNERGY 3.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
DFML 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.22%)
DGKC 49.35 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (3.03%)
EPCL 45.89 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.17%)
FCCL 12.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.57%)
FFL 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.39%)
FLYNG 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.67%)
GGL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.16%)
HUBC 73.50 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (2.87%)
HUMNL 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
KAPCO 23.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.54%)
KEL 1.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
MLCF 28.66 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.28%)
NETSOL 77.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.15%)
OGDC 86.18 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.81%)
PAEL 10.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
PIBTL 3.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 64.70 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.39%)
PRL 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.5%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.83%)
SNGP 43.70 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (6.07%)
TELE 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.9%)
TPLP 14.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.47%)
TRG 107.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.21%)
UNITY 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.49%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.63%)
BR100 4,288 Increased By 8.9 (0.21%)
BR30 15,056 Increased By 150.7 (1.01%)
KSE100 42,242 Increased By 148.2 (0.35%)
KSE30 15,408 Increased By 48.8 (0.32%)
Brecorder Logo
May 05, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

HSBC defeats proposal to split bank

AFP Published 05 May, 2023 06:30pm
Follow us

LONDON: HSBC on Friday comfortably defeated an activist proposal supported by its largest stakeholder, the Chinese insurer Ping An, that sought to split the bank in a search for better returns.

Shareholders voted overwhelmingly to reject the move, in line with the Asia-focused lender’s recommendation, the group said at its annual general meeting in Birmingham, central England.

The vote came at the end of a week in which the London-headquartered bank posted a surge in quarterly net profit, boosted by rising interest rates and its rescue of the UK arm of failed US lender Silicon Valley Bank.

“A large majority of HSBC shareholders voted overwhelmingly to support the board,” HSBC chairman Mark Tucker told the AGM. “That draws a line (under) the debate over the structure of the bank.”

Speaking earlier at the meeting, which faced disruption by climate protesters, Tucker insisted that the proposal to split the bank would not be beneficial.

HSBC faces shareholder vote on splitting bank

“We concluded that the alternative structural options would materially destroy value for shareholders, including putting your dividends at risk. This remains our unanimous view today,” he said.

But Ping An, which owns more than eight percent of HSBC, argued that the lender lags behind international peers and that a recent improvement in performance was tied mainly to rising interest rates, which it claims have peaked.

The US Federal Reserve this week hinted that it would pause a policy of lifting borrowing costs aimed at cooling inflation.

The European Central Bank on Thursday delivered a smaller interest rate increase than recently as higher borrowing costs begin to take their toll, but said it had “more ground to cover” in fighting red-hot price increases.

“It is necessary for HSBC to push for structural reform to fundamentally address HSBC’s underlying market competitiveness issues,” Michael Huang, chairman and CEO of Ping An Asset Management, said recently.

Hong Kong HQ?

Ping An also wants HSBC to engage in a “strategic restructuring” that would see it create a separately listed bank headquartered in Hong Kong.

Huang said the proposal would allow the bank to retain control over a separate Asia business, adding that management had “exaggerated many of the costs and risks” associated with a split.

HSBC profit triples on higher rates, beats expectations

HSBC was among a number of major banks to cancel dividends early in the Covid-19 pandemic after a de facto order from the Bank of England, a move that riled some Hong Kong investors.

Some retail investors have cited the dividends cancellation as a reason to back the spin-off proposal.

Friday’s shareholder meeting faced disruption from climate protesters, a common feature this year at annual general meetings being held by major UK companies.

“You are happy to profit while the world burns. HSBC stop the greenwash,” one protester shouted as the meeting got underway and before security removed some demonstrators.

Environmentalists are pushing for banks to stop funding fossil fuel projects, arguing that while they continue to do, their pledges to help tackle climate change are acts of “greenwashing”.

HSBC

Comments

1000 characters

HSBC defeats proposal to split bank

IMF reiterates ‘necessary financing’ condition for completion of Pakistan’s ninth review

Rupee improves, settles at 283.59 against US dollar

Imran Khan to be indicted in Toshakhana case on May 10

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar meets delegation led by JPMorgan Dubai

Supreme Court not to ‘sit idle’ if PTI-PDM negotiations fail: CJP

Cheaper Iranian oil attracts inflation-hit Pakistani consumers: report

India should create a conducive environment for talks: FM Bilawal

Babar Azam becomes fastest to reach 5,000 ODI runs

Bank Alfalah enters VC ecosystem, takes 7.2% equity stake in QistBazaar

India, Russia, Pakistan urge Taliban to respect rights of all Afghans

Read more stories