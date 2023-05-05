AVN 64.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.29%)
May 05, 2023
Markets

Rupee improves, settles at 283.59 against US dollar

  • Currency appreciates 0.08% in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published May 5, 2023 Updated May 5, 2023 04:07pm
The Pakistani rupee improved its position against the US dollar, settling with a marginal appreciation of 0.08% during the trading session on Friday.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the local currency closed at 283.59, an increase of Re0.23.

The rupee had registered a marginal gain against the US dollar on Thursday as well, settling at 283.82 in the inter-bank market.

In a key development, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) reiterated that it is working with Pakistani authorities to bring the pending ninth review to conclusion “once the necessary financing is in place and the agreement is finalised”.

“In addition, the IMF supports the authorities in the implementation of policies in the period ahead, including in the technical work to prepare the FY24 budget, which is to be passed by the National Assembly before end-June,” Nathan Porter, the IMF Mission Chief for Pakistan, was quoted as saying in a statement to Business Recorder on Friday.

The development comes as Pakistan remains engaged with the Washington-based lender to resume its bailout programme that has been stalled at the ninth review since November last year.

Globally, the US dollar fell as traders priced in more aggressive rate cuts from the Federal Reserve.

A deepening crisis across US regional banks have kept investors on tenterhooks, with pressure growing on US regulators to take more steps to shore up the sector.

Shares of PacWest Bancorp plunged on Thursday, dragging other regional lenders down after the Los Angeles-based bank’s plan to explore strategic options heightened investor fears.

That left the greenback broadly lower on Friday, with the dollar index slipping 0.11% to 101.23.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, rose on Friday but were poised for a third straight week of losses after markets registered dramatic drops on fears of a weakening US economy and slowing Chinese demand.

Tulukan Mairandi May 05, 2023 03:46pm
The roller coaster has to rise before tumbling down the steepest drop. Wait for it
