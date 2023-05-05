AVN 64.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.46%)
BAFL 31.20 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (3.14%)
BOP 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.58%)
CNERGY 3.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 11.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.71%)
DGKC 48.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.42%)
EPCL 45.40 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
FCCL 12.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
FFL 6.48 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 6.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 11.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.98%)
HUBC 72.49 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (1.46%)
HUMNL 5.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.72%)
KAPCO 23.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.63%)
KEL 1.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 24.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.28%)
MLCF 28.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
NETSOL 78.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
OGDC 86.10 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.71%)
PAEL 10.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.37%)
PIBTL 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.77%)
PPL 64.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.16%)
PRL 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.92%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.17%)
SNGP 41.79 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.43%)
TELE 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.52%)
TPLP 14.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.47%)
TRG 108.50 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.7%)
UNITY 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.63%)
BR100 4,281 Increased By 2.5 (0.06%)
BR30 14,990 Increased By 84.8 (0.57%)
KSE100 42,164 Increased By 69.8 (0.17%)
KSE30 15,372 Increased By 12.7 (0.08%)
HDFC Twins drag Indian shares lower amid weak global cues

Reuters Published 05 May, 2023 09:29am
BENGALURU: Indian shares opened lower on Friday, dragged by high-weightage financials and on weak global cues, after the European Central Bank hiked rates and concerns over the US banking sector resurfaced with the collapse of PacWest Bancorp.

The Nifty 50 was down 0.54% at 18,156.55 as of 9:17 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex lost 0.61%. Eight of the 13 major sectoral indexes declined, with high weightage financials losing 1.5%.

The sharp slide in financials was led by Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd which fell over 5%.

Financials, metals boost Indian shares amid earnings rush

HDFC and HDFC Bank Ltd were among the top Nifty 50 losers.

The fall in HDFC twins comes after an update on MSCI implementation for HDFC twins post-merger.

