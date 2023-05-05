AVN 64.72 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.15%)
NA refers issue of alleged corruption by Justice Naqvi to PAC

Naveed Butt | Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 05 May, 2023 06:44am
ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Thursday referred the issue of alleged financial corruption by Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi to the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) with directions that a joint team of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and the Auditor General of Pakistan to investigate it.

Speaking on a point of order, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) who is also minister for economic affairs, said that it is the responsibility of the National Assembly to investigate the allegations and clear the name of the apex court judge.

Fingers are being pointed out at judges which, Sadiq maintained “is quite upsetting to see as all the judges are honourable for us”. While referring to Justice Naqvi, he said that because of “one judge, all other judges are being defamed”.

“I would request you [the chair] to refer the matter to the PAC with the directions that a joint team of the FBR and the AGP to investigate and a special audit of his [Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi] accounts, source of income and paid taxes should be conducted and submit a report to the house within 15days,” said Sadiq, while addressing NA deputy Speaker Zahid Durrani.

He said that this is important so that nobody could point fingers at the integrity of other judges.

On this, the chair referred the matter to the PAC.

Earlier this year, a judicial reference was filed against Justice Naqvi before Supreme Judicial Council (SJC), accusing him of misconduct and amassing illegitimate assets.

The complaint against Justice Naqvi was filed by advocate Mian Dawood for allegedly violating the code of conduct for judges of the Supreme Court, issued under Clause (8) of Article 209 of the Constitution.

Meanwhile, the house was also informed that a detailed assessment was being carried out to assess the future requirements of water of the federal capital.

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi told the house during question hour that appropriate measures would be taken after the completion of this assessment. He said there is also a proposal for upraising of Simly Dam.

He said that action has been taken against illegal housing societies in the federal capital.

Speaking on a point of order, Maulana Abdul Akber Chitrali urged the government to withdraw recently increased exorbitant Sui gas meter rent charges and conduct a fresh census in Karachi to obviate the sense of deprivation in the residents of the port city.

