AVN 64.72 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.15%)
BAFL 30.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.83%)
BOP 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.8%)
CNERGY 3.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.14%)
DFML 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
DGKC 48.11 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.35%)
EPCL 45.38 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
FCCL 12.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.98%)
FFL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.76%)
FLYNG 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.15%)
GGL 11.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.89%)
HUBC 71.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.89%)
HUMNL 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.12%)
KAPCO 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
KEL 1.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.51%)
LOTCHEM 24.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.68%)
MLCF 28.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.52%)
NETSOL 78.47 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (1.45%)
OGDC 85.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.06%)
PAEL 10.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.93%)
PIBTL 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
PPL 64.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.24%)
PRL 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.5%)
SILK 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
SNGP 40.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.3%)
TELE 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
TPLP 14.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.45%)
TRG 107.92 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.85%)
UNITY 13.49 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.98%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.61%)
BR100 4,279 Decreased By -0.5 (-0.01%)
BR30 14,905 Decreased By -69.7 (-0.47%)
KSE100 42,094 Increased By 5.9 (0.01%)
KSE30 15,359 Decreased By -9.4 (-0.06%)
Brecorder Logo
May 05, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Wild poliovirus in southern KP: Ulema pledge support to polio eradication efforts

Safdar Rasheed Published 05 May, 2023 06:44am
Follow us

LAHORE: Most of Pakistan is polio-free but there is still wild poliovirus circulating in parts of the country, particularly in Southern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. As long as polio exists anywhere in Pakistan and Afghanistan, all children are at risk from polio.

This was said by Dr Wasim Ahmad, Additional Director Expanded Programme on Immunization during a conference jointly organized by Tanzeem Ittehad Ummat a religious body working for harmony among various schools of thought in coordination with Punjab Emergency Operations Centre here on Thursday.

He said national polio eradication campaign will start in Punjab from May 15. “I am of the view that if a simple flu cannot be cured with just one doze of medicine, how we can cure polio. More dozes of polio vaccine mean more immunity for children against the crippling disease,” observed the additional director.

Religious scholars play a crucial role in accelerating polio eradication and ensuring that more children are reached with vaccines. Ulema belonging to various schools of thought have hailed efforts of polio teams saying that the noble cause rendered by the teams is reflective of the true teachings of Islam.

Ulema belonging to various schools of thought participated in the conference and pledged support to polio eradication efforts.

Islamic scholars declared their support for accelerating polio eradication in Pakistan and called on all parents to vaccinate their children under the age of 5 during all polio vaccination campaigns. The call was made in a declaration issued by the Ulema (religious scholars) after the conference.

“We encourage all families to save their children from all the diseases that will affect their health and to use vaccine for prevention of such diseases. We declare that polio vaccine is allowed religiously and is fully in accordance with the rulings of Shariah,” the statement by the Ulema stated. The Punjab EOC supported the conference during which over 70 leading Ulema convened to discuss strategies to speed up polio eradication.

“Like other diseases [that] have been eradicated from Earth, we can also eradicate polio. We count on Islamic scholars to inform people and to do effective outreach to protect our children,” said Pir Ziaul Haq Naqshbandi from Tanzeem Ittehad Ummat.

“Effective outreach in communities plays a critical role in polio eradication. We all must be united to protect children from this crippling disease,” said Maulana Waheed Rokhari of the Jamiat Ahle Hadith.

Ameer Tanzeem Islami, Maulana Mushtaq Rabbani raised his concern over false information spreading in parts of Pakistan about the polio vaccine, causing some caregivers to refuse immunization for their children.

He requested the support of the media and other opinion shapers to assist in dispelling harmful myths around the polio vaccine which is safe and effective. In response to a query, Maulana Ramazan Sialvi, the Khateeb of Data Darbar, called for upholding the rights of children as envisaged in Islam.

“Islam has laid much emphasis on the rights of human beings. Our religion even lays emphasis on the rights of animals. Our children have the right to receive vaccination and live a healthy life. We should not deprive them of their rights,” said Maulana Sialvi.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

polio Pakistan and Afghanistan poliovirus Dr Wasim Ahmad polio vaccine

Comments

1000 characters

Wild poliovirus in southern KP: Ulema pledge support to polio eradication efforts

Ministry cannot pay water usage charges to AJ&K just now

Wheat procurement: ECC issues directives on issue of bank charges

PFMA for procuring wheat from open market

PTI to put up show in support of CJP tomorrow

German RE firms show no interest in solar power project at Muzaffargarh

Passco: PAC seeks wheat data

Luxury items including vehicles, mobile phones: RDs imposed through SROs on import expired in March: FBR

Budget plans: new IMF hurdle leaves govt in limbo

Trilateral dialogue: Chinese FM, Afghan acting FM to arrive today

PM directs PD, KP to assess potential of hydrocarbon seepages

Read more stories