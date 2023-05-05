AVN 64.72 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.15%)
BAFL 30.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.83%)
BOP 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.8%)
CNERGY 3.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.14%)
DFML 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
DGKC 48.11 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.35%)
EPCL 45.38 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
FCCL 12.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.98%)
FFL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.76%)
FLYNG 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.15%)
GGL 11.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.89%)
HUBC 71.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.89%)
HUMNL 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.12%)
KAPCO 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
KEL 1.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.51%)
LOTCHEM 24.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.68%)
MLCF 28.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.52%)
NETSOL 78.47 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (1.45%)
OGDC 85.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.06%)
PAEL 10.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.93%)
PIBTL 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
PPL 64.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.24%)
PRL 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.5%)
SILK 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
SNGP 40.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.3%)
TELE 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
TPLP 14.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.45%)
TRG 107.92 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.85%)
UNITY 13.49 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.98%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.61%)
BR100 4,279 Decreased By -0.5 (-0.01%)
BR30 14,905 Decreased By -69.7 (-0.47%)
KSE100 42,094 Increased By 5.9 (0.01%)
KSE30 15,359 Decreased By -9.4 (-0.06%)
Brecorder Logo
May 05, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

KCR affectees: Senate body displeased over non-implementation of SC orders

Recorder Report Published 05 May, 2023 06:44am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Railways on Thursday expressed displeasure over the non-implementation of the Supreme Court orders by the Sindh government with regard to the rehabilitation of affected residents displaced from areas surrounding the Karachi Circular Railway (KCR).

The meeting which was held at the Parliament House with Senator Mohammad Qasim in the chair also ratified Senator Manzoor Ahmed and Senator Syed Muhammad Ali Shah Jamot as members of the Railway Advisory Committee in Quetta and Karachi.

The committee deliberated over issues pertaining to the rehabilitation of affected residents displaced from areas surrounding the KCR and the pensions of Railway employees in detail.

Reviewing the matter of rehabilitation of affected residents displaced from areas surrounding the KCR, the committee took serious notice of the violation of the orders of the Supreme Court of Pakistan of 24 September 2020 by the Sindh government and directed the Ministry of Railways to submit the implementation report that was submitted to the apex court and take up the matter of non-implementation of the orders with the Sindh government.

Discussing the issue of pensions, the committee showed concerns regarding the ever-increasing percentage of dependents on the organisation’s budget. The committee observed that the government should take measures to provide respite and steps to merge with the national budget.

The committee was informed that at present, there are 25,000 pensioners while the numbers increasing.

Chaired by Senator Mohammad Qasim, the meeting was attended by Deputy Chairman Senate Senator Mirza Muhammad Afridi, Senator Dost Muhammad Khan, Senator Saifullah Sarwar Khan Nyazee, Senator Shahadat Awan, and senior officers of the Ministry of Railways along with all concerned.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

SENATE Sindh Government Supreme Court of Pakistan Karachi Circular Railway

Comments

1000 characters

KCR affectees: Senate body displeased over non-implementation of SC orders

Ministry cannot pay water usage charges to AJ&K just now

Wheat procurement: ECC issues directives on issue of bank charges

PFMA for procuring wheat from open market

PTI to put up show in support of CJP tomorrow

German RE firms show no interest in solar power project at Muzaffargarh

Passco: PAC seeks wheat data

Luxury items including vehicles, mobile phones: RDs imposed through SROs on import expired in March: FBR

Budget plans: new IMF hurdle leaves govt in limbo

Trilateral dialogue: Chinese FM, Afghan acting FM to arrive today

PM directs PD, KP to assess potential of hydrocarbon seepages

Read more stories