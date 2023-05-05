AVN 64.72 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.15%)
BAFL 30.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.83%)
BOP 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.8%)
CNERGY 3.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.14%)
DFML 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
DGKC 48.11 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.35%)
EPCL 45.38 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
FCCL 12.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.98%)
FFL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.76%)
FLYNG 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.15%)
GGL 11.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.89%)
HUBC 71.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.89%)
HUMNL 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.12%)
KAPCO 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
KEL 1.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.51%)
LOTCHEM 24.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.68%)
MLCF 28.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.52%)
NETSOL 78.47 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (1.45%)
OGDC 85.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.06%)
PAEL 10.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.93%)
PIBTL 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
PPL 64.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.24%)
PRL 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.5%)
SILK 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
SNGP 40.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.3%)
TELE 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
TPLP 14.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.45%)
TRG 107.92 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.85%)
UNITY 13.49 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.98%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.61%)
BR100 4,279 Decreased By -0.5 (-0.01%)
BR30 14,905 Decreased By -69.7 (-0.47%)
KSE100 42,094 Increased By 5.9 (0.01%)
KSE30 15,359 Decreased By -9.4 (-0.06%)
European shares end lower as ECB slows rate hikes

Reuters Published 05 May, 2023 06:44am
PARIS: European shares ended Thursday lower after the European Central Bank eased the pace of its interest rate hikes but signalled more tightening to come, while Swedish builder Skanska tumbled as its earnings were hit by soaring inflation and high rates.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index closed 0.5% lower, hovering near one-month lows it hit at the beginning of the week.

The ECB raised its interest rates by 25 basis points, the smallest since it started lifting them last summer, bringing the benchmark for borrowing costs in the 20-country euro zone to 3.25% from 3.0% earlier.

“We are not pausing - that is very clear,” ECB President Christine Lagarde told a press conference, highlighting the central bank remained on its path to fight stubborn inflation and suggesting more than one additional rate rise could be on the cards.

The small downshift in the ECB comes after the US Federal Reserve raised its key benchmark rate by 25 bps to the 5.00% to 5.25% range on Wednesday, but dropped from its statement that it “anticipates” further hikes would be needed.

“Today’s developments leave us thinking that the ECB will probably raise rates a couple more times before pausing, which would mean a peak of 3.75% rather than 4%,” said Andrew Kenningham, chief Europe economist at Capital Economics.

“And whatever the peak, we think the ECB will leave rates at that level until well into 2024 (in contrast to our view that the Fed may begin rate cuts as soon as September).” Swedish builder Skanska AB slid 11.1% after it reported a sharp fall in operating earnings for the first quarter.

European banks fell 1.5% as worries about turmoil in the US regional banking sector were reignited after PacWest Bancorp slid to a record low on news it was in talks about strategic options.

