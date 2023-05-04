AVN 64.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.74%)
BAFL 29.96 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.22%)
BOP 3.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.22%)
DFML 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.32%)
DGKC 47.84 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.55%)
EPCL 45.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.24%)
FCCL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.07%)
FFL 6.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.48%)
FLYNG 6.09 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.67%)
GGL 11.18 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.81%)
HUBC 72.17 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.31%)
HUMNL 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.53%)
KAPCO 23.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.25%)
KEL 1.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.52%)
LOTCHEM 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.67%)
MLCF 28.77 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.23%)
NETSOL 77.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-1.19%)
OGDC 86.12 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (1.14%)
PAEL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.93%)
PIBTL 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.53%)
PPL 65.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.34%)
PRL 13.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.32%)
SILK 1.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.23 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (2.43%)
TELE 7.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.77%)
TPLP 14.57 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.53%)
TRG 107.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.56%)
UNITY 13.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.23%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (6.9%)
BR100 4,279 Increased By 64.8 (1.54%)
BR30 14,975 Increased By 53.1 (0.36%)
KSE100 42,088 Increased By 160.3 (0.38%)
KSE30 15,369 Increased By 37.3 (0.24%)
Brecorder Logo
May 04, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

JCC meeting in July: Minister directs ministries, divisions to finalise proposals for projects

Naveed Butt Published May 4, 2023 Updated May 4, 2023 04:59am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal on Wednesday directed all the ministries and divisions to finalise proposals for the development projects for discussion at the Joint Coordination Committee (JCC) meeting to be held in July 2023.

The minister gave these directions while chairing a meeting to review the progress over China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects.

The meeting was attended by the secretary Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, chief economist, PD CPEC, senior specialists CPEC Secretariat, representatives of the various ministries and divisions, officials of the Pakistan embassy in China, officials of the Chinese embassy in Pakistan, and other stakeholders.

During the meeting, the minister was apprised of the progress of the CPEC projects particularly after the 11th JCC meeting held in October 2022 and the recent visit of the minister to China.

It is noted that in April, the minister visited China and held meetings with key Chinese officials to expedite the CPEC projects.

The CPEC agreement was signed between Pakistan and China on July 5, 2013, during the PML-N’s tenure and 10 years will be completed in July this year.

During the meeting, the minister directed the concerned stakeholders to hold meetings of Joint Working Groups (JWGs) on a regular basis so that projects can be completed timely.

The minister also directed the ministries to finalise proposals with a concrete agenda for the upcoming JCC in which both countries will rejoice the 10 years' celebration of the CPEC.

Each ministry should prepare a report on its project that has economic and social benefits for Pakistan, said the minister, while reiterating that the decade of the CPEC should be celebrated very well while rejecting the negative propaganda against the CPEC.

Since the government came into power in April last year, the CPEC projects have been expedited and the first visit of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to China was a clear indication that the government is committed to complete the CPEC projects which remained neglected by the previous government, said the minister.

The minister also directed the relevant ministry to expedite work on Special Economic Zones (SEZs) in order to gain a piece of the Chinese industry’s relocation to Pakistan with low-cost production.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

CPEC Ahsan iqbal SEZs JCC Minister for Planning and Development

Comments

1000 characters

JCC meeting in July: Minister directs ministries, divisions to finalise proposals for projects

Multi-pronged strategy being worked out to deal with smuggling: MoS Aisha

KE ready to settle Rs 47bn clawback issue with Nepra

Federal govt files reference against IK, ex-CJP Nisar

Punjab elections: PTI seeks implementation of SC’s April 4 order in letter and spirit

IK asks his supporters to express ‘solidarity with CJP’

Data sharing: FBR inks accords with Sindh, Balochistan revenue boards

Listed banks: High interest rate brings in record profitability

10-year audit: PAC again summons SC Registrar

‘Online Only Brokers’ SECP approves regulatory framework

20pc customs duty, RD on import of edible oils, oilseeds proposed

Read more stories