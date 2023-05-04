KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (May 03, 2023).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 42,087.93 High: 42,171.48 Low: 41,914.46 Net Change: 160.29 Volume (000): 135,524 Value (000): 8,861,734 Makt Cap (000) 1,524,849,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,672.78 NET CH (-) 49.73 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,290.58 NET CH (+) 175.86 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,914.48 NET CH (+) 6.83 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,363.41 NET CH (+) 27.70 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,980.13 NET CH (+) 16.71 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,978.84 NET CH (-) 53.11 ------------------------------------ As on: 03-May-2023 ====================================

