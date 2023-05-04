AVN 64.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.74%)
BAFL 29.96 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.22%)
BOP 3.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.22%)
DFML 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.32%)
DGKC 47.84 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.55%)
EPCL 45.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.24%)
FCCL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.07%)
FFL 6.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.48%)
FLYNG 6.09 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.67%)
GGL 11.18 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.81%)
HUBC 72.17 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.31%)
HUMNL 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.53%)
KAPCO 23.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.25%)
KEL 1.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.52%)
LOTCHEM 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.67%)
MLCF 28.77 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.23%)
NETSOL 77.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-1.19%)
OGDC 86.12 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (1.14%)
PAEL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.93%)
PIBTL 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.53%)
PPL 65.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.34%)
PRL 13.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.32%)
SILK 1.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.23 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (2.43%)
TELE 7.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.77%)
TPLP 14.57 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.53%)
TRG 107.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.56%)
UNITY 13.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.23%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (6.9%)
BR100 4,279 Increased By 64.8 (1.54%)
BR30 14,975 Increased By 53.1 (0.36%)
KSE100 42,088 Increased By 160.3 (0.38%)
KSE30 15,369 Increased By 37.3 (0.24%)
Brecorder Logo
May 04, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (May 03, 2023). ==================================== BR...
Recorder Report Published 04 May, 2023 04:26am
Follow us

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (May 03, 2023).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 42,087.93
High:                      42,171.48
Low:                       41,914.46
Net Change:                   160.29
Volume (000):                135,524
Value (000):               8,861,734
Makt Cap (000)         1,524,849,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  7,672.78
NET CH                     (-) 49.73
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,290.58
NET CH                    (+) 175.86
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  8,914.48
NET CH                      (+) 6.83
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  7,363.41
NET CH                     (+) 27.70
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,980.13
NET CH                     (+) 16.71
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,978.84
NET CH                     (-) 53.11
------------------------------------
As on:                   03-May-2023
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

PSX BRIndex100 BR Sectoral Indices BR Automobile Assembler Index BR Cement Index BR Commercial Banks Index BR Power Generation and Distribution Index BR Oil and Gas Index BR Tech. & Comm. Index

Comments

1000 characters

BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

Multi-pronged strategy being worked out to deal with smuggling: MoS Aisha

KE ready to settle Rs 47bn clawback issue with Nepra

Federal govt files reference against IK, ex-CJP Nisar

Punjab elections: PTI seeks implementation of SC’s April 4 order in letter and spirit

IK asks his supporters to express ‘solidarity with CJP’

Data sharing: FBR inks accords with Sindh, Balochistan revenue boards

Listed banks: High interest rate brings in record profitability

10-year audit: PAC again summons SC Registrar

‘Online Only Brokers’ SECP approves regulatory framework

20pc customs duty, RD on import of edible oils, oilseeds proposed

Read more stories