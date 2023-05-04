Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (May 03, 2023).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 42,087.93
High: 42,171.48
Low: 41,914.46
Net Change: 160.29
Volume (000): 135,524
Value (000): 8,861,734
Makt Cap (000) 1,524,849,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,672.78
NET CH (-) 49.73
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,290.58
NET CH (+) 175.86
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,914.48
NET CH (+) 6.83
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,363.41
NET CH (+) 27.70
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,980.13
NET CH (+) 16.71
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,978.84
NET CH (-) 53.11
------------------------------------
As on: 03-May-2023
====================================
