KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================================================================== For the YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) ========================================================================================================== Dawood Lawrenecepur 31.12.2022 Nil (168.685) (2.31) 30.05.2023 24.05.2023 to Limited (Unconsolidated) Year End 03.00.P.M 30.05.2023 AGM Pakistan International 31.12.2022 Nil 2,729.440 25.01 30.05.2023 24.05.2023 to Container Terminal Year End 10.00.A.M 30.05.2023 Limited AGM Attock Cement - - - - 25.05.2023 18.05.2023 to Pakistan Limited 11.00.A.M. 25.05.2023 EOGM Jahangir Siddiqui & - - - - 25.05.2023 18.05.2023 to Company Limited 11:00. A.M 25.05.2023 EOGM Service Global - - - - 26.05.2023 19.05.2023 to Footwear Limited 10:00. A.M 26.05.2023 EOGM ==========================================================================================================

