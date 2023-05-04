AVN 64.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.74%)
Published 04 May, 2023
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

==========================================================================================================
                     For the YEAR                Profit/(Loss)      EPS         ANNUAL          CLOSURE OF
                         ENDED/      DIVIDEND/       After          (Rs)        GENERAL              SHARE
                      HALF YEARLY/    BONUS/       Taxation                     MEETING           TRANSFER
COMPANY                QUARTERLY      RIGHT        (Rs. in                                           BOOKS
                       ACCOUNTS                    million)                                               
==========================================================================================================
Dawood Lawrenecepur    31.12.2022     Nil          (168.685)        (2.31)      30.05.2023   24.05.2023 to
Limited 
(Unconsolidated)       Year End                                                 03.00.P.M       30.05.2023
                                                                                AGM
Pakistan International 31.12.2022     Nil          2,729.440        25.01       30.05.2023   24.05.2023 to
Container Terminal     Year End                                                 10.00.A.M       30.05.2023
Limited                                                                         AGM
Attock Cement          -              -            -                -           25.05.2023   18.05.2023 to
Pakistan Limited                                                                11.00.A.M.      25.05.2023
                                                                                EOGM
Jahangir Siddiqui &    -              -            -                -           25.05.2023   18.05.2023 to
Company Limited                                                                 11:00. A.M      25.05.2023
                                                                                EOGM
Service Global         -              -            -                -           26.05.2023   19.05.2023 to
Footwear Limited                                                                10:00. A.M      26.05.2023
                                                                                EOGM
==========================================================================================================



