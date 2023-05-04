Markets
Dividend/Bonus Announcements
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
==========================================================================================================
For the YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
==========================================================================================================
Dawood Lawrenecepur 31.12.2022 Nil (168.685) (2.31) 30.05.2023 24.05.2023 to
Limited
(Unconsolidated) Year End 03.00.P.M 30.05.2023
AGM
Pakistan International 31.12.2022 Nil 2,729.440 25.01 30.05.2023 24.05.2023 to
Container Terminal Year End 10.00.A.M 30.05.2023
Limited AGM
Attock Cement - - - - 25.05.2023 18.05.2023 to
Pakistan Limited 11.00.A.M. 25.05.2023
EOGM
Jahangir Siddiqui & - - - - 25.05.2023 18.05.2023 to
Company Limited 11:00. A.M 25.05.2023
EOGM
Service Global - - - - 26.05.2023 19.05.2023 to
Footwear Limited 10:00. A.M 26.05.2023
EOGM
==========================================================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Comments