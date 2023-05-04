KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Wednesday (May 03, 2023).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
US $ (O/M) 286.00 289.00 AUD $ 189.00 191.00
SAUDIA RIYAL 75.50 76.50 CADS 209.00 211.00
UAE DIRHAM 77.80 78.80 INDIAN RUPEE 3.00 3.50
EURO 313.80 317.00 CHINESE YUAN 45.00 47.00
UK POUND 356.40 360.00 AFGHAN AFGHANI 3.00 3.50
=========================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
