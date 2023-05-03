PTI seeks implementation of top court's order on holding elections in Punjab

The PTI on Wednesday submitted a letter to the Supreme Court seeking the implementation of the top court's order on holding elections in Punjab on May 14.

The development comes a day after talks between the government and the PTI ended in stalemate as the two sides failed to pick a date for holding general elections across the country, and dissolution of the National, Sindh, and Balochistan legislatures for this purpose.

However, both sides admitted having “inched closer” to an agreement – but fell short of carving out a definite agreement.

After the conclusion of the talks, the PTI decided to submit, in writing to the Supreme Court, the details of its talks with the government.

Speaking to the media, Qureshi said his party’s initial stance was to hold general elections in Punjab on May 14 whereas Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) supported holding general polls simultaneously across country— and dissolving assemblies this August 11-12.

The PTI, he said, is of the view that NA, Sindh, and Balochistan legislatures be dissolved on or before May 14. Then the general elections be held in 60 days across the country, he added.

“This will result in exceeding the 90-day constitutional requirement to hold general elections. But we were ready to give one-time constitutional cover (for holding general elections beyond the 90-day period) by returning to the National Assembly. We also agreed on holding transparent elections and the acceptability of election results. We even agreed on holding general elections under a caretaker set-up of their choice—but we could not reach an agreement on fixing a date for general elections and dissolution of assemblies. Although, we inched closer and will share this progress, in writing, with the Supreme Court,” Qureshi stated.

PTI's report submitted to the top court stated that after the Supreme Court’s order, talks between the government and the PTI were held “with full sincerity.”

“Both teams shall endeavor to hold this dialogue with full sincerity and try to arrive at a solution that is (a) in the best interest of the people and Pakistan and (b) in accordance with law and the Constitution,” the report highlighted.

Earlier, Sunday, the Federal government indicated holding general elections across the country after having the upcoming federal budget passed from NA - whereas PTI announced to have devised a strategy in case political dialogue with the government over holding general polls in the country failed.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah was quoted by sections of electronic media as saying on Sunday that the federal government was of the opinion to hold general elections in the country after the passage of the federal budget.

He said the one-point agenda of the government’s political dialogue with the PTI is to hold general elections simultaneously across the country.

But, in the same vein, the minister said that talks with PTI were also being held over allowing the NA to complete its term.