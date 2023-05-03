Govt-PTI talks end in stalemate

ISLAMABAD: The third and final round of political dialogue between the federal government and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) ended in stalemate late Tuesday night as the two sides failed to pick a date on holding general elections across the country, and dissolution of the National, Sindh and Balochistan legislatures for this purpose.

However, both sides admitted having “inched closer” to an agreement – but fell short of carving out a definite agreement.

The PTI has decided to submit, in writing to the Supreme Court, the details of its talks with the government.

Govt, PTI talks underway at Parliament House to discuss elections stalemate

Finance Minister and Leader of the House in Senate Ishaq Dar, Commerce Minister Naveed Qamar, Law Minister Azam Tarar, Aviation Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique, Food Security Minister Tariq Bashir Cheema, Yousaf Raza Gillani, Kishwer Zehra and Sanaullah Baloch represented the government’s side.

The PTI was represented by their three-member committee, comprising of party’s Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Barrister Ali Zafar and Fawad Chaudhry.

Speaking to media, Qureshi said his party’s initial stance was to hold general elections in Punjab on May 14 whereas Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) supported holding general polls simultaneously across country— and to dissolve assemblies this August 11-12.

The PTI, he said, is of the view that NA, Sindh and Balochistan legislatures be dissolved on or before May 14. Then the general elections be held in 60 days across the country, he added.

“This will result in exceeding the 90-day constitutional requirement to hold general elections. But we were ready to give one-time constitutional cover (for holding general elections beyond 90-day period) by returning to the National Assembly. We also agreed on holding transparent elections and acceptability of election results. We even agreed on holding general elections under caretaker set-up of their choice—but we could not reach an agreement on fixing a date for general elections and dissolution of assemblies. Although, we inched closer and will share this progress, in writing, with the Supreme Court,” Qureshi stated.

From the government’s side, Dar said, both the sides showed “very positive progress.” He claimed that another round of talks would be held between the two sides.

Dar impliedly admitted that the two sides could not finalise a date for general polls, saying it was a “complex process.”

“We showed as much flexibility as we could. They (PTI) also showed a great deal of flexibility,” Dar said.

He also said that the two sides agreed on holding the general elections under caretaker set-up and acceptability of the election results.

Earlier, Sunday, Federal government indicated holding general elections across the country after having the upcoming federal budget passed from NA - whereas PTI announced to have devised a strategy in case political dialogue with the government over holding general polls in the country failed.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah was quoted by sections of electronic media as saying on Sunday that the federal government was of the opinion to hold general elections in the country after the passage of the federal budget.

He said the one-point agenda of the government’s political dialogue with the PTI is to hold general elections simultaneously across the country.

But, in the same vein, the minister said that talks with PTI were also being held over allowing the NA to complete its term.

On the other hand, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry tweeted that his party devised a strategy if the political dialogue with the government failed. On Friday, the ice of hostility somewhat melted between the federal government and PTI after both the sides showed progress in the second round of political dialogue over holding general polls in the country— and agreed to hold a third round on Tuesday.

