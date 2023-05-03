Flour millers give strike call

KARACHI: Flour millers have announced a strike for an indefinite period from today (Wednesday) due to the non-supply of wheat from the government of Sindh.

Addressing a press conference at Karachi Press Club (KPC) on Tuesday, the Chairman of Pakistan Flour Mills Association (PFMA), Chaudhary Amir Abdullah, along with other office-bearers said that the Sindh government’ policies have left the flour mill exhausted, of which mills are unable to continue the operation.

Aamir said that currently wheat movement for Karachi mills is almost halted due to check posts in the several locations of the Sindh. He alleged that wheat grain trucks for Karachi are being released after bribe of Rs 250,000/ to Rs 300,000/.

Balochistan flour millers demand supply of wheat

He informed that Karachi based flour mills have deposited some Rs 4 billion with the government of Sindh for the wheat grains, despite that flour mills are not getting wheat.

“Flour mills will shut down across the city for an indefinite period from today”, he added.

Chairman PFMA further said that wheat is being stocked on a large scale in Sindh, while the Sindh government is taking action against the flour mills to hide its incompetence. He urged that the Minister for Food, including Secretary Food, should fulfil his promise to supply wheat.

Currently, the flour mills are standing in the same position as on April 13, 2023. Karachi is supplied with wheat from interior Sindh and Punjab, while the food department of Sindh has setup 13 Check posts and thus mills are unable to bring the wheat in the megacity, he mentioned. Chaudhary Amir said that at present 70 percent of flour mills in Karachi have stopped working due to non availability of wheat grains and the Karachiites have to bear the consequences.

PFMA asked for help from PPP leadership, Asif Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, to restore the wheat grain supply to the mills.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023