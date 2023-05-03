AVN 65.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.73%)
BAFL 29.63 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.79%)
BOP 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.83%)
CNERGY 3.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.92%)
DFML 11.43 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.06%)
DGKC 46.88 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (4.18%)
EPCL 45.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.13%)
FCCL 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.16%)
FFL 6.74 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (6.31%)
FLYNG 5.96 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.41%)
GGL 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
HUBC 72.02 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.31%)
HUMNL 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.45%)
KAPCO 24.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.66%)
KEL 1.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.03%)
LOTCHEM 25.29 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.64%)
MLCF 28.41 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (3.05%)
NETSOL 78.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.89%)
OGDC 85.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.94%)
PAEL 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.71%)
PIBTL 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
PPL 65.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.49%)
PRL 14.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.99%)
SILK 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (9.01%)
SNGP 40.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.59%)
TELE 7.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
TPLP 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.85%)
TRG 108.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.83%)
UNITY 13.14 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.77%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,214 Decreased By -2.4 (-0.06%)
BR30 14,922 Decreased By -106.6 (-0.71%)
KSE100 41,928 Increased By 346.8 (0.83%)
KSE30 15,331 Decreased By -44.9 (-0.29%)
Brecorder Logo
May 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Flour millers give strike call

Recorder Report Published 03 May, 2023 06:35am
Follow us

KARACHI: Flour millers have announced a strike for an indefinite period from today (Wednesday) due to the non-supply of wheat from the government of Sindh.

Addressing a press conference at Karachi Press Club (KPC) on Tuesday, the Chairman of Pakistan Flour Mills Association (PFMA), Chaudhary Amir Abdullah, along with other office-bearers said that the Sindh government’ policies have left the flour mill exhausted, of which mills are unable to continue the operation.

Aamir said that currently wheat movement for Karachi mills is almost halted due to check posts in the several locations of the Sindh. He alleged that wheat grain trucks for Karachi are being released after bribe of Rs 250,000/ to Rs 300,000/.

Balochistan flour millers demand supply of wheat

He informed that Karachi based flour mills have deposited some Rs 4 billion with the government of Sindh for the wheat grains, despite that flour mills are not getting wheat.

“Flour mills will shut down across the city for an indefinite period from today”, he added.

Chairman PFMA further said that wheat is being stocked on a large scale in Sindh, while the Sindh government is taking action against the flour mills to hide its incompetence. He urged that the Minister for Food, including Secretary Food, should fulfil his promise to supply wheat.

Currently, the flour mills are standing in the same position as on April 13, 2023. Karachi is supplied with wheat from interior Sindh and Punjab, while the food department of Sindh has setup 13 Check posts and thus mills are unable to bring the wheat in the megacity, he mentioned. Chaudhary Amir said that at present 70 percent of flour mills in Karachi have stopped working due to non availability of wheat grains and the Karachiites have to bear the consequences.

PFMA asked for help from PPP leadership, Asif Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, to restore the wheat grain supply to the mills.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Sindh Government flour flour mills wheat supply PFMA Strikes

Comments

1000 characters

Flour millers give strike call

Chinese FM to arrive on 5th

Human Capital Index: Pakistan’s value lower than South Asia’s average: World Bank

Terms for test Russian oil cargo under discussion

Govt-PTI talks end in stalemate

Punjab polls: ECP for ensuring uninterrupted power supply on 14th

SC seeks record of five NA sessions

Energy, water, climate change: ‘Spy agency’ wants to join talks with US

KE quizzed by Nepra for its cost-reflective tariff demand

UBL proposal: BoD asks Silkbank to pursue potential merger

Read more stories