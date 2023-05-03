121 cases: LHC directs IK to join investigations

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Tuesday directed Chairman Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) and former Prime Minister Imran Khan to join investigations in 121 cases registered against him.

Earlier, Imran Khan reached the LHC amid tight security to appear before a larger bench hearing his petition. The bench headed by Justice Ali Baqer Najafi includes Justice Alia Neelam, Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh, Justice Anwarul Haq and Justice Amjad Rafiq.

The court also directed the Punjab government to complete investigations and submit a complete report of cases by May 08. The court observed that there was no case against Imran but as soon as he was removed from the office of prime minister, more than 100 cases were registered against him. The bench asked the law officer, “Isn’t it an attempt to stop Imran from contesting elections?”

The bench observed that this practice of implicating in false cases should be stopped. Even those who have been sentenced to death have rights, the bench added. The bench asked the law officer about the number of cases registered against him and their status.

Law officer replied that Imran did not join investigation in any case.

The bench said to Imran’s counsel that you secured bail for joining investigation and we give you time for this.

The law officer said that the petitioner was seeking additional relief from the court because he had been a prime minister and chief of a political party. He said the former prime minister is not joining investigation in any of the case registered against him. “Is Imran Khan also not cooperating with the investigation team in cases he secured bail?” the bench asked. The law officer replied “Yes. He is not joining any of the investigation”.

“How will the matters proceed if your client will not join investigations?” the bench asked Imran’s counsel. He said Imran would join investigation if done through video link. The law officer said that the state acts according to the criminal code and the law.

The law officer said a Joint Investigation team (JIT) formed by the government against the PTI leadership and workers could not be barred from doing its job. He said the ongoing legal proceedings would continue. He maintained that no action would be taken beyond the law. However, he said law would move in case of any cognizable offence.

The bench at this said: “We are not asking you to stop legal proceedings”. He assured the bench that no action would be taken in the cases wherein the petitioner was on bail. The law officer said it was surprising that the petitioner wanted the court to pass a restraining order against all police action. He said the law should be equal for all citizens irrespective of their social status.

Imran came to the rostrum and requested for four minutes to present his case. He said he never violated the law but dozens of cases had been registered against him. He said an assassination attempt was made on his life in Wazirabad. He had prior information of that and made it public. Later, another attempt was made on him in Islamabad. Imran expressed the fear a third attempt would be made to assassinate him. Those who are supposed to protect me want to kill me, Imran alleged. No security has been given to him. He has to risk his life as he appears before courts.

The bench, however, told the Chairman PTI to trust the court and added it was necessary to appear before an investigating officer. Imran’s counsel said the courts could take a judicial view of the misuse of power by the police. He said his client would join the investigation on Friday and the court directed him to join the police investigation at 2 pm.

Imran contended in his petition that the purpose of the “false accusations” was patently mala fide, to disqualify, arrest, or convict him and to eliminate him from the political arena by any means.

According to the petition, the attack on the fundamental rights of the country’s largest political party is of an extraordinary nature and has resulted in violations of various rights guaranteed under the Constitution, including the rights to life and liberty, fair trial, dignity, the privacy of home, movement, assembly, association, speech, and equal treatment.

The petition claimed that the criminal cases against Imran are one of the many tools of persecution being used to silence him, suppress his support, and deny his fundamental rights.

The petition argued that due to this rivalry, the state machinery is trying to stall Imran’s public life and personal liberty. It may be noted that 31 cases have been registered against Imran in Islamabad, 30 in Lahore, 14 in Faisalabad, 10 in Rawalpindi, six in Bhakkar, five in Bahawalpur, four each in Rahim Yar Khan and Attock, three each in Sheikhupura and Jhelum, two each in Chakwal and Gujranwala and one each in Quetta, Karachi, Wazirabad, Narowal, Multan, Bahawalnagar and Mianwali.

