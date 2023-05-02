AVN 65.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.66%)
BAFL 29.65 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.86%)
BOP 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.09%)
CNERGY 3.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.92%)
DFML 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.68%)
DGKC 46.65 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (3.67%)
EPCL 45.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.24%)
FCCL 12.24 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.49%)
FFL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (5.99%)
FLYNG 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.09%)
GGL 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
HUBC 72.08 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.39%)
HUMNL 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.82%)
KAPCO 24.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.5%)
KEL 1.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 25.35 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.88%)
MLCF 28.56 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (3.59%)
NETSOL 77.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.24%)
OGDC 85.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.99%)
PAEL 10.72 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.9%)
PIBTL 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
PPL 65.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.13%)
PRL 14.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.52%)
SILK 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (9.01%)
SNGP 40.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.13%)
TELE 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.28%)
TPLP 14.49 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.84%)
TRG 108.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.56%)
UNITY 13.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.71%)
BR100 4,219 Increased By 1.8 (0.04%)
BR30 14,954 Decreased By -74.1 (-0.49%)
KSE100 41,956 Increased By 375.5 (0.9%)
KSE30 15,344 Decreased By -32.5 (-0.21%)
Brecorder Logo
May 02, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australian dollar surges as RBA springs surprise rate hike

Published 02 May, 2023 12:02pm
Follow us

SYDNEY: The Australian dollar jumped on Tuesday after the country’s central bank raised interest rates and warned that even further tightening might be needed, stunning markets that had wagered heavily on an extended pause.

The Aussie climbed 1.0% to $0.6698 after the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) lifted rates by 25 basis points to 3.85%, bringing its tightening in the past year to an eye-watering 375 basis points.

Markets had been priced for no change, given core inflation had eased a little more than expected and the full pain of the RBA’s past tightening had not yet been felt. RBA Governor Philip Lowe said that even more tightening might be required to ensure that inflation returns to target in a “reasonable timeframe.”

Bond investors took the news badly and three-year futures dived 23 ticks to 96.780, the sharpest daily drop since mid-2012. Futures slid as the market priced in the new 3.85% rate and implied around a 60% chance rates could reach 4.10% by August.

“Softer core inflation gave the Bank some breathing space, particularly on concerns around mortgage rates, but the focus in this instance is high services prices and rising labour costs,” said Dwyfor Evans, Head of APAC macro strategy at State Street Global Markets.

“This is a decision that will support the AUD, particularly against currencies where the hiking cycle has come to an end.”

Yields on 10-year bonds climbed to 3.495%, from an early low of 3.377%, having bounced between 3.16% and 3.95% in the past few months as market sentiment on rates swung from hawkish to dovish.

Australia dollar falters, bonds rally after core inflation surprises to downside

The New Zealand dollar lagged at $0.6188, as the Aussie dollar rose 0.7% to NZ$1.0944.

The Aussie also surged 1.1% on the yen to 92.20 yen. Markets still think the doggedly hawkish Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) will raise rates a quarter point to 5.5% at its policy meeting later this month.

Australian Dollar New Zealand dollar

Comments

1000 characters

Australian dollar surges as RBA springs surprise rate hike

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal gain against US dollar

Silkbank to formally pursue potential merger with UBL

UN says Taliban envoy can meet Pakistan, China ministers next week

IMF raises Asia’s economic forecast on China recovery, warns of risks

Palestinian Khader Adnan dies in Israeli prison

IMF says more vulnerabilities in banking sector may be exposed

PM seeks to jolt DMAs out of complacency

Govt urged to initiate process of appointing new Nepra chairman

FED on tobacco products: Govt may get additional revenue of Rs60bn

KP CM places key demands before PM

Read more stories