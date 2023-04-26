AVN 66.80 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.5%)
BAFL 29.39 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.73%)
BOP 4.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.49%)
CNERGY 3.56 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.19%)
DFML 11.77 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (8.18%)
DGKC 44.84 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.18%)
EPCL 45.83 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.39%)
FCCL 11.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.76%)
FFL 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.95%)
FLYNG 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
GGL 11.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
HUBC 71.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.85%)
HUMNL 5.61 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.63%)
KAPCO 24.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-4.82%)
KEL 1.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1%)
LOTCHEM 25.42 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.07%)
MLCF 26.99 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.82%)
NETSOL 75.00 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.28%)
OGDC 87.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.11%)
PAEL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.93%)
PIBTL 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.22%)
PPL 68.41 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.09%)
PRL 14.11 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (4.13%)
SILK 1.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.55 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.71%)
TELE 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.88%)
TPLP 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.35%)
TRG 110.00 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.51%)
UNITY 13.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.75%)
WTL 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,209 Increased By 15.2 (0.36%)
BR30 14,978 Increased By 58.9 (0.39%)
KSE100 41,252 Increased By 244 (0.59%)
KSE30 15,361 Increased By 54.1 (0.35%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 26, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australia dollar falters, bonds rally after core inflation surprises to downside

Reuters Published 26 Apr, 2023 09:37am
Follow us

SYDNEY: The Australian dollar took a further knock on Wednesday while bonds extended their rally after a downward surprise in core inflation lessened the pressure for another hike in interest rates next month.

The Aussie eased 0.2% to $0.6614, the weakest level since mid-March.

It had dived 1% overnight on renewed banking fears after First Republic Bank reported a more than $100 billion plunge in deposits in the quarter.

The Antipodean dollar has major support at the March low of $0.6565.

Australian inflation eased in the first quarter, probably confirming it has past its peak.

Crucially, core inflation dipped below forecasts, suggesting less pressure for the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) to resume raising rates at its May 2 meeting, having paused in April after a 10-hike streak.

“Although the absolute level of inflation remains markedly above the RBA target, the weaker series offers further evidence that the rate hiking cycle has likely come to an end, as alluded to in cash rate futures,” said Dwyfor Evans, head of APAC macro strategy at State Street Global Markets.

“This (rate decision in May) now looks nailed on to be a meeting where the cash rate remains unchanged.”

Futures now imply only a 9% chance of a quarter-point rise in the 3.6% cash rate in May, compared with about 20% prior to the release of the inflation figures.

Australian dollar steals a march on kiwi after inflation surprise

Bonds rallied with three-year futures up 14 ticks to 97.06 on Wednesday.

Three-year bond yields eased 18 basis points to 2.975%, the lowest in nearly two weeks, helped also in part by a flight to safe assets on renewed banking fears.

Ten-years slid 15 bps to 3.324%. The kiwi dollar was flat at $0.6138, after losing 0.5% overnight to as low as $0.6132. It has support at $0.6125.

Australian and New Zealand dollars First Republic Bank

Comments

1000 characters

Australia dollar falters, bonds rally after core inflation surprises to downside

Intra-day update: rupee falls against US dollar after Eid holidays

Intra-day update: Bullish momentum at PSX

Plan shared with Dar: FBR set to meet Rs586bn revenue target this month

Electricity generation cost falls 11% year-on-year in March

Non-payment of dues: PMO seeks update on Al-Jomaih Group’s legal notice

SECMC’s forex-related issues: Sindh seeks Dar’s support

Central banks signal end of bank turmoil

PTI’s Karachi MNAs decide to attend NA session

DG ISPR explains army’s ‘apolitical’ approach to politics

Action against errant taxmen: FBR fails to implement FTO’s key recommendation

Read more stories