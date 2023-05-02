AVN 65.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.67%)
BAFL 29.70 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.03%)
BOP 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.09%)
CNERGY 3.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.92%)
DFML 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.68%)
DGKC 46.80 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (4%)
EPCL 45.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.26%)
FCCL 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.58%)
FFL 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (6.15%)
FLYNG 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.09%)
GGL 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
HUBC 72.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.49%)
HUMNL 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.82%)
KAPCO 24.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.5%)
KEL 1.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.02%)
LOTCHEM 25.41 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (3.13%)
MLCF 28.54 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (3.52%)
NETSOL 77.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.4%)
OGDC 85.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.99%)
PAEL 10.72 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.9%)
PIBTL 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.51%)
PPL 65.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.25%)
PRL 14.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.65%)
SILK 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (8.11%)
SNGP 40.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.05%)
TELE 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.28%)
TPLP 14.52 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.05%)
TRG 108.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.64%)
UNITY 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.23%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,220 Increased By 3.6 (0.09%)
BR30 14,963 Decreased By -65.7 (-0.44%)
KSE100 41,985 Increased By 404.6 (0.97%)
KSE30 15,357 Decreased By -19.4 (-0.13%)
Brecorder Logo
May 02, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance SILK (Silkbank Limited) 1.20 Increased By ▲ 8.11% UBL (United Bank Limited) 128.70 Increased By ▲ 4.63%

Silkbank to formally pursue potential merger with UBL

BR Web Desk Published 02 May, 2023 11:19am
Follow us

The Board of Directors (BoD) of Silkbank Limited has given its go-ahead to the management to formally pursue the ‘potential merger’ with United Bank Limited (UBL).

Silkbank shared the development in a filing to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday.

“We would like to inform you that United Bank Limited (UBL) has expressed an interest in a potential merger with Silkbank Limited,” read a notice.

“The Board of Directors of the bank has reviewed and considered the UBL proposal and granted its approval to the management of the bank to formally pursue the potential merger and take the required steps, including but not limited to seeking permission of State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) for allowing due diligence of the bank and to enter into discussions with UBL, to finalize the terms and conditions/documentation for placing before the Board, for its consideration and approval, if considered appropriate,” it added.

Last week, UBL in a surprising move expressed interest to merge with Silkbank Limited.

UBL informed Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday “it is exploring a potential merger with Silkbank Limited and intends to seek permission of the SBP to commence due diligence.”

“The potential merger will remain subject to due diligence, internal and regulatory approvals and definitive documents,” it said.

Silkbank on Tuesday said the potential merger remains subject to internal and regulatory approvals and appropriate disclosures, in accordance with the applicable laws, rules, and regulations.

Earlier, the International Commercial Bank South Sudan (ICB), a national South Sudanese bank, expressed its intention to invest up to 50 million euros ($54.5 million) in Silkbank.

Silkbank shared that its Board of Directors, in a meeting held on April 05, 2023, reviewed and considered the Letter of Intention and accordingly granted its approval to the management of the bank to “formally pursue the Potential Investment”.

Last year, Park View Enclave (Private) Limited (PVEL), owned by businessman and politician Aleem Khan, withdrew its intention to acquire at least 51% shareholding and control of Silkbank Limited.

UBL PSX silkbank PSX Eid holidays Park View Enclave

Comments

1000 characters

Silkbank to formally pursue potential merger with UBL

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal gain against US dollar

UN says Taliban envoy can meet Pakistan, China ministers next week

IMF raises Asia’s economic forecast on China recovery, warns of risks

Palestinian Khader Adnan dies in Israeli prison

IMF says more vulnerabilities in banking sector may be exposed

PM seeks to jolt DMAs out of complacency

Govt urged to initiate process of appointing new Nepra chairman

FED on tobacco products: Govt may get additional revenue of Rs60bn

KP CM places key demands before PM

Read more stories