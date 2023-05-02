AVN 65.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.39%)
BAFL 29.60 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.68%)
BOP 3.88 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.31%)
CNERGY 3.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.19%)
DFML 11.34 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
DGKC 46.05 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (2.33%)
EPCL 45.66 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
FCCL 12.16 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.83%)
FFL 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.79%)
FLYNG 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.95%)
GGL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
HUBC 72.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.53%)
HUMNL 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KAPCO 24.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.5%)
KEL 1.98 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.51%)
LOTCHEM 24.80 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.65%)
MLCF 28.55 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (3.55%)
NETSOL 77.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.59%)
OGDC 85.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.58%)
PAEL 10.64 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.14%)
PIBTL 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
PPL 66.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.38%)
PRL 14.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.99%)
SILK 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (8.11%)
SNGP 40.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.25%)
TELE 7.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
TPLP 14.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.78%)
TRG 108.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.23%)
UNITY 13.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
WTL 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,212 Decreased By -5.4 (-0.13%)
BR30 14,964 Decreased By -64.6 (-0.43%)
KSE100 41,882 Increased By 300.9 (0.72%)
KSE30 15,327 Decreased By -49.1 (-0.32%)
Brecorder Logo
May 02, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Two Lahore tourists die, 7 missing as jeep plunges into Neelum River

PPI Published 02 May, 2023 05:59am
Follow us

LAHORE: Two tourists died, five suffered injuries and another seven went missing after a jeep, coming from the upper belt of Neelum Valley with 14 occupants, plunged into the Neelum River on Monday.

According to District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), the incident took place when the jeep, coming from Taobat (the last village of Neelum Valley) to Kel Town, careened into the Neelum River near Phallawi owing to bad road condition.

The group of 12 people, all of whom belonged to Lahore, were on board the jeep with the driver and his helper. Rescue teams rushed to the scene soon after receiving the information and started rescue operation.

The rescue officials retrieved a body and rushed the five injured to a hospital while one injured succumbed to his injuries in the hospital. Search operation for seven others was still under way.

The deceased and injured were identified as Hussain s/o Sheraz Ahmed, Muhammad Zameer Sheikh s/o Sheikh Safdar, Moin Ahmed, s/o Javed Iqbal Ibrahim s/o Abdul Majeed driver Shandaas Neelam Rafiq s/o Nadeem and helper Shandaas Neelam.

Meanwhile, Umair s/o Safdar Sheikh, Shahnawaz s/o Sheikh Maqsood, Azir s/o Ashraf, Bilal s/o Muhammad Maqbool, Ghulam Meeran s/o Javed Iqbal, Zeeshan, Waleed, Rafiq, and Rahim were among the missing persons.

The rescue and relief operation along with media coverage of the tragedy was hampered by the non-availability of communication system in the area.

tourists Neelum valley DDMA Neelum River tourists died

Comments

1000 characters

Two Lahore tourists die, 7 missing as jeep plunges into Neelum River

KP CM places key demands before PM

Punjab polls: IK warns of taking to the streets if SC order violated

Punjab, KP PAs: Plea seeking restoration returned by Registrar

Hina Khar representing Pakistan at Doha meeting

Religious freedom: US panel for blacklisting India

IMF says more vulnerabilities in banking sector may be exposed

Govt urged to initiate process of appointing new Nepra chairman

FED on tobacco products: Govt may get additional revenue of Rs60bn

Elevation to SC: Justice Isa recommends two names

Court decree case: Reliance only on publication of notice not safe: LHC

Read more stories