AVN 65.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.43%)
BAFL 29.60 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.68%)
BOP 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.09%)
CNERGY 3.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.92%)
DFML 11.34 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
DGKC 46.05 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (2.33%)
EPCL 45.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.2%)
FCCL 12.16 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.83%)
FFL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.1%)
FLYNG 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.95%)
GGL 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
HUBC 72.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.56%)
HUMNL 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KAPCO 24.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.5%)
KEL 1.98 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.51%)
LOTCHEM 24.80 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.65%)
MLCF 28.53 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (3.48%)
NETSOL 77.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.52%)
OGDC 85.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.58%)
PAEL 10.62 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.95%)
PIBTL 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
PPL 66.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.45%)
PRL 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.72%)
SILK 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (9.01%)
SNGP 40.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.25%)
TELE 7.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 14.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.78%)
TRG 108.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.23%)
UNITY 13.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
WTL 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,213 Decreased By -3.5 (-0.08%)
BR30 14,968 Decreased By -59.9 (-0.4%)
KSE100 41,883 Increased By 302.4 (0.73%)
KSE30 15,329 Decreased By -47.6 (-0.31%)
Brecorder Logo
May 02, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Facebook owner Meta touts AI might as digital ads boost outlook

Reuters Published 02 May, 2023 05:59am
Follow us

NEW YORK: Meta Platforms Inc CEO Mark Zuckerberg said on Wednesday that AI was helping the company boost traffic to Facebook and Instagram and earn more in ad sales, as it forecast quarterly revenue well above analyst expectations.

Meta shares surged 12% in after hours trading, adding over $50 billion to its market value and continuing a rally in tech shares that started after Google parent Alphabet Inc and Microsoft Corp posted strong results on Tuesday.

Meta narrowed its cost outlook range for the year, and also beat expectations for first-quarter profit and revenue, which rose for the first time in nearly a year.

The company, which has been slow to adopt AI-friendly hardware and software systems for its main business, has carried out several expensive overhauls to bolster its core business, including a massive project to upgrade AI capacity.

“At this point, we are no longer behind in building out our AI infrastructure,” Zuckerberg said on a conference call. “And to the contrary, we now have the capacity to do leading work in this space at scale.” AI recommendations increased time spent on Instagram by 24% in the January-March quarter, Meta said.

“I think similar to Alphabet, a lot of Meta’s AI investments have gone into the advertiser side,” said James Cordwell, analyst at Atlantic Equities.

Mark Zuckerberg AI Meta

Comments

1000 characters

Facebook owner Meta touts AI might as digital ads boost outlook

KP CM places key demands before PM

Punjab polls: IK warns of taking to the streets if SC order violated

Punjab, KP PAs: Plea seeking restoration returned by Registrar

Hina Khar representing Pakistan at Doha meeting

Religious freedom: US panel for blacklisting India

IMF says more vulnerabilities in banking sector may be exposed

Govt urged to initiate process of appointing new Nepra chairman

FED on tobacco products: Govt may get additional revenue of Rs60bn

Elevation to SC: Justice Isa recommends two names

Court decree case: Reliance only on publication of notice not safe: LHC

Read more stories