Sania Nishtar urges govt to restore shelter homes for poor

Former Special Assistant to PM (SAPM) on Poverty Alleviation Senator Sania Nishtar on Sunday urged the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government to restore the Shelter Houses for labourers established by the previous government.

In a video message posted on Twitter, Sania said the shelters established by our [PTI] government for the labourers have been closed by the current government. In these shelters, the deserving people were provided with free accommodation and two meals a day in a dignified manner.

“I have seen thousands of laborers crying outside the closed shelters,” she said and urged the government to restore these shelters for the poor.

Her demand comes soon after the PTI chief Imran Khan criticised the government for the move.

Speaking during the Haqeeqi Azadi transmission at Zaman Park, Imran said the purpose of celebrating Labor Day is to make society aware of the working class, due to whom the country runs.

The PTI chief said his government was compassionate towards labourers and daily-wage workers. However, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government rolled back all its initiatives for low-income people.

“We built shelters for laborers where they had basic facilities including food and shelter and gave health cards to the people for free treatment up to 1 million. All this was stopped by this imported government,” Imran said.