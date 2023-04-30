AVN 66.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-2.32%)
BAFL 29.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.02%)
BOP 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-4.44%)
CNERGY 3.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.11%)
DFML 11.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.61%)
DGKC 44.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.31%)
EPCL 45.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.44%)
FCCL 12.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
FFL 6.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
FLYNG 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.85%)
GGL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.21%)
HUBC 71.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.08%)
HUMNL 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.95%)
KAPCO 24.16 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.46%)
KEL 1.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.01%)
LOTCHEM 24.92 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.76%)
MLCF 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
NETSOL 78.62 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-2.49%)
OGDC 85.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.01%)
PAEL 10.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.95%)
PIBTL 3.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.51%)
PPL 66.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.51%)
PRL 14.68 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (5.61%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (12%)
SNGP 40.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.38%)
TELE 7.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
TPLP 14.13 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
TRG 109.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.7%)
UNITY 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.31%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.74%)
BR100 4,217 Increased By 6.6 (0.16%)
BR30 15,028 Increased By 71 (0.47%)
KSE100 41,581 Increased By 116.9 (0.28%)
KSE30 15,376 Increased By 8.4 (0.05%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 30, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Sania Nishtar urges govt to restore shelter homes for poor

BR Web Desk Published April 30, 2023 Updated April 30, 2023 10:39pm
Follow us

Former Special Assistant to PM (SAPM) on Poverty Alleviation Senator Sania Nishtar on Sunday urged the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government to restore the Shelter Houses for labourers established by the previous government.

In a video message posted on Twitter, Sania said the shelters established by our [PTI] government for the labourers have been closed by the current government. In these shelters, the deserving people were provided with free accommodation and two meals a day in a dignified manner.

“I have seen thousands of laborers crying outside the closed shelters,” she said and urged the government to restore these shelters for the poor.

Her demand comes soon after the PTI chief Imran Khan criticised the government for the move.

Speaking during the Haqeeqi Azadi transmission at Zaman Park, Imran said the purpose of celebrating Labor Day is to make society aware of the working class, due to whom the country runs.

The PTI chief said his government was compassionate towards labourers and daily-wage workers. However, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government rolled back all its initiatives for low-income people.

“We built shelters for laborers where they had basic facilities including food and shelter and gave health cards to the people for free treatment up to 1 million. All this was stopped by this imported government,” Imran said.

Sania Nishtar PTI Shelter House

Comments

1000 characters

Sania Nishtar urges govt to restore shelter homes for poor

Imran Khan to lead PTI's Lahore rally to 'show solidarity with Supreme Court'

Fawad says strategy in place in case talks with govt fail

President Alvi returns bill seeking amendments to NAB law

'No Illegal action will be allowed': Punjab caretaker CM says 'appalled' police stormed into Shujaat's house

Marriyum hails launch of PTV Flix as ‘timeless dramas and shows’ go up for streaming

ECB set to hike again but analysts divided on how much

UN chief, envoys in key talks on Afghanistan crisis

Indian news agency ANI, broadcaster NDTV Twitter accounts restored after brief suspension

Pfizer, BioNTech propose EU pays half for each cancelled COVID dose: FT

Read more stories