Imran Khan to lead PTI's Lahore rally to 'show solidarity with Supreme Court'

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Sunday announced rallies in Lahore, Peshawar, and Rawalpindi on Monday (May 1) to commemorate Labour Day and express unity with the Supreme Court, Aaj News reported.

Speaking during the Haqeeqi Azadi transmission at Zaman Park, Imran said he would lead the rally in Lahore from Liberty to Nasir Bagh, adding Pervez Khattak will lead the rally in Peshawar, while Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Asad Umar will lead the rally in Rawalpindi.

“I call on all our labourers and PTI workers to join our rally in Lahore to express solidarity with the labourers, and especially to give a message that the entire nation is standing behind the Supreme Court for the sanctity of the Constitution,” Imran said.

Imran said the rally would start at 1pm at Liberty Chowk and Conclude at Nasir Bagh.

Lawyers hold rally in support of CJP

During the address, Imran said the purpose of celebrating Labor Day is to make society aware of the working class, due to whom the country runs.

The PTI chief said his government was compassionate towards labourers and daily-wage workers. However, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government rolled back all its initiatives for low-income people.

“We built shelters for laborers where they had basic facilities including food and shelter and gave health cards to the people for free treatment up to 1 million. All this was stopped by this imported government,” Imran said.

On the other hand, PTI’s Karachi chapter has announced a protest against the “faulty census” in Karachi at 4 pm at the Sakhi Hasan bus stop.

“Our demand is that Karachi should be counted correctly and should be given its full rights,” the PTI said in a tweet.

It urged the people of Karachi to come out of their homes and protest against “this cruelty.”

https://twitter.com/PTIofficial/status/1652699892022738947