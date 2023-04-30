Smooth power supply ordered: Minister briefs PM about power sector projects

LAHORE: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has asked the authorities concerned to take effective measures for smooth supply of electricity in this summer season.

He said this during a meeting with the Minister for Power Division Khurram Dastgir who called on him, here on Saturday.

During the meeting, the minister briefed the prime minister about ongoing projects in power sector. Various other matters came under discussion, sources said.

The premier also directed to complete work on the new transmission line at earliest so that every possible facility to be provided to consumers in this summer season.

According to the sources, the coalition government led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has added more than 3,000 megawatts of electricity to the national grid in one year.

Since assuming office on April 11, 2022, the prime minister had taken major strides to fulfill his responsibility to put Pakistan on the path to energy independence. PM Shehbaz Sharif inaugurated five important power projects, adding 3150 megawatts of energy to the national grid in an effort to meet the rising energy needs of the country.

As per figures of the Ministry of Energy, in August 2022 the demand for electricity peaked at 28,000 megawatts against the supply of 20,500 megawatts.

During his recent visits to Sindh, the PM inaugurated three 1980 megawatts coal-based power projects in Tharparkar. The projects were completed with Chinese cooperation under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project.

The projects included 330 megawatts power plant of Thar Energy, 330 megawatts Thal Nova Power Plant at Mithi, and 1320 megawatts Shanghai Electric Power Plant in Thar. The coal-fired power plants will generate about 15 billion units of low-cost electricity every year.

It may be added that there are Thar coal deposits of 175 billion tonnes, and if properly utilized these reserves will be sufficient to fulfill the country’s electricity needs for the next 300 years.

The government is considering to gradually shift the country’s coal-based power plants to Thar coal, in the process putting an end to dependence on costly imported coal.

Moreover, Members of the National Assembly Rao Muhammad Ajmal and Irfan Dogar separately called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, here on Saturday.

During the meeting, the matters related to their respective constituencies and the political situation came under discussion.

