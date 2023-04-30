‘Fraudulent census’: JI to hold protest march today

KARACHI: The Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) has announced to stage a protest march against the “fraud census” on Sunday (today) in the city.

The JI will march against the fraud census at Shahrah-e-Faisal,” JI Karachi Chief, Hafiz Naeemur Rehman said at a news conference at Idara Noor-e-Haq on Saturday.

He appealed to the public including women to participate in the march.

On his return from Islamabad, where he attended a meeting, which Pakistan Bureau of Statistics had organised to brief the political leaders on census, he announced a protest rally.

He asked the census authorities to take each and every individual into counting at the place of actual residence in the city.

“Karachi’s future is linked to a transparent and correct census to receive its due financial share to develop,” he said.

The share in the NFC award widely relies on the population of areas, he said and feared that any attempt to underreport census will put Karachi’s financial rights on stake. Similarly, its representation in the national and provincial assemblies will also fall.

“The ratio of population mentioned in the record was manipulated to create a monopoly of feudal lords in the provincial assembly of Sindh,” Hafiz Naeem alleged.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023