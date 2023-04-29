PM to attend coronation of king and queen

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will undertake a visit to the United Kingdom to attend the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla on 6 May 2023, Foreign Office said on Friday.

Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch stated this during her weekly media briefing.

In London, she added that the prime minister will participate in an event for Commonwealth leaders on 5th May 2023. She added that the prime minister is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with leaders participating in these celebrations.

“Pakistan and the UK have a long history of relations strongly anchored in the dynamic Pakistani-British community. We see the British monarch and the royal family as friends of Pakistan and its people and look forward to further strengthening of ties between Pakistan and the United Kingdom,” she added.

