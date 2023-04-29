MoU signed: National Foods, Lucky Core Industries collaborate on tomato seed development, research

KARACHI: National Foods Limited and Lucky Core Industries Limited have signed an MoU to collaborate on tomato seed development and research, aims to localise the production of tomatoes in Pakistan, particularly to produce tomato paste, and reduce the country’s dependence on imports.

“We believe that this partnership is a significant step towards creating a sustainable value chain for tomato paste production in Pakistan. By minimizing imports and developing local capacity, we aim to benefit the farmers and boost the country’s economy,” said Abrar Hasan, CEO of National Foods.

Arshaduddin Ahmed, Vice President of Lucky Core Industries Chemicals & Agri Sciences Business, added: “This collaboration is in line with the Government of Pakistan’s vision of strengthening the Agricultural sector through import substitution and self-reliance. Moreover, this project focuses on technology transfer and the development of high-performing quality hybrid seeds in Pakistan.”

The tomato seed development and research project is expected to positively impact Pakistan’s agriculture sector by reducing import bills and improving the quality of locally produced tomatoes. The collaboration between the two organisations is expected to result in enabling the production of paste quality tomatoes that meet global standards.

This collaboration is a testament to the commitment of both organisations towards developing local capacity and their belief in the potential of Pakistan's agriculture sector. With this MoU, National Foods Limited and Lucky Core Industries Limited have set an example of how strategic collaborations for localisation can sustain industry operations while benefiting the economy and society.

