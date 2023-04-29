KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

======================================================================================================= Dividend BC-2 Start AGM/ Name of Company Book Closure Bonus/ Date EOGM From To Right Ex-Price ======================================================================================================= Highnoon Laboratories Limited 19-Apr-23 29-Apr-23 200% (F)10% (b)17-Apr-23 29-Apr-23 The United Insurance Company 21-Apr-23 29-Apr-23 10% (F) 19-Apr-23 29-Apr-23 ZIL Limited ^^ 22-Apr-23 29-Apr-23 Pakistan General Insurance Company Limited 23-Apr-23 29-Apr-23 NIL 29-Apr-23 Worldcall Telecom Limited 23-Apr-23 30-Apr-23 NIL 30-Apr-23 Engro Fertilizers Limited 28-Apr-23 30-Apr-23 35% (i) 26-Apr-23 Engro Polymer & Chemicals Limited 29-Apr-23 01-05-2023 10% (i) 27-Apr-23 Pace (Pakistan) Limited # 25-Apr-23 02-05-2023 02-05-2023 Pakistan Tobacco Co. Ltd. 26-Apr-23 02-05-2023 NIL 02-05-2023 Pakistan Cables Limited # 27-Apr-23 04-05-2023 04-05-2023 Shell Pakistan Limited 27-Apr-23 04-05-2023 NIL 04-05-2023 Lotte Chemical Pakistan Limited 02-05-2023 04-05-2023 20% (i) 27-Apr-23 Synthetic Products Enterprises Limited 02-05-2023 04-05-2023 5% (i) 27-Apr-23 Meezan Bank Limited 02-05-2023 04-05-2023 30% (i) 27-Apr-23 Indus Motor Company Limited 04-05-2023 05-05-2023 244% (iii) 02-05-2023 Engro Corporation Limited 04-05-2023 05-05-2023 400% (i) 02-05-2023 Kohinoor Energy Limited 05-05-2023 07-05-2023 20% (ii) 03-05-2023 Ruby Textile Mills Limited # 05-05-2023 08-05-2023 08-05-2023 Habib Insurance Co. Ltd 03-05-2023 10-05-2023 10-05-2023 BankIslami Pakistan Limited # 04-05-2023 10-05-2023 10-05-2023 Atlas Battery Limited 08-05-2023 10-05-2023 225% (i) 04-05-2023 Baluchistan Wheels Limited 08-05-2023 10-05-2023 20% (ii) 04-05-2023 Dawood Hercules Corporation Limited 09-05-2023 10-05-2023 150% (i) 05-05-2023 Lucky Core Industries Limited # 04-05-2023 11-05-2023 11-05-2023 Faysal Bank Limited # 04-05-2023 11-05-2023 11-05-2023 Pakistan Paper Products Limited # 05-05-2023 11-05-2023 11-05-2023 Towellers Limited 09-05-2023 11-05-2023 30% (i) 05-05-2023 Habib Bank Limited 09-05-2023 11-05-2023 15% (i) 05-05-2023 MCB Bank Limited 10-05-2023 12-05-2023 60% (i) 08-05-2023 Cherat Packaging Limited 10-05-2023 12-05-2023 10% (i) 5% (B) 08-05-2023 Ittehad Chemicals Limted 10-05-2023 12-05-2023 10% (ii) 08-05-2023 Oil & Gas Development Company Limited 10-05-2023 12-05-2023 18% (iii) 08-05-2023 Allied Bank Limited 10-05-2023 12-05-2023 25% (i) 08-05-2023 Biafo Industries Limited 10-05-2023 12-05-2023 23% (i) 08-05-2023 The Hub Power Company Limited 10-05-2023 12-05-2023 27.5% (iii) 08-05-2023 Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited 10-05-2023 12-05-2023 42.6% (i) 08-05-2023 Crescent Cotton Mills Limited # 05-05-2023 15-05-2023 15-05-2023 Cherat Cement Company Limited 11-05-2023 15-05-2023 15% (i) 09-05-2023 Ghani Value Glass Limited 11-05-2023 15-05-2023 20% (i) 09-05-2023 C rescent Textile Mills Ltd. # # 09-05-2023 16-05-2023 16-05-2023 Al-Abid Silk Mills Limited # 10-05-2023 16-05-2023 16-05-2023 Shifa International Hospitals Limited # 09-05-2023 18-05-2023 18-05-2023 JS Bank Limited # 12-05-2023 19-05-2023 19-05-2023 Atlas Battery Limited # 12-05-2023 19-05-2023 19-05-2023 Bannu Woollen Mills Limited # 12-05-2023 20-05-2023 20-05-2023 Janana De Malucho Textile Mills Limited # 13-05-2023 20-05-2023 20-05-2023 Systems Limited 17-05-2023 23-05-2023 50% (F) 15-05-2023 23-05-2023 GlaxoSmithKline Pakistan Limited 18-05-2023 24-05-2023 NIL 24-05-2023 Sanofi-Aventis Pakistan Limited 19-05-2023 25-05-2023 NIL 25-05-2023 Octopus Digital Limited 19-05-2023 26-05-2023 15% (B) 17-05-2023 26-05-2023 Ansari Sugar Mills Limited 24-05-2023 30-05-2023 NIL 30-05-2023 JS Bank Limited 29-05-2023 5-Jun-23 17% (R) 25-05-2023 =======================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Final Book Closure **

Book closure for Demerger ***

Book closure for Acquisition ^^

