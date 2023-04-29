AVN 66.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-2.47%)
Apr 29, 2023
Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report Published 29 Apr, 2023 06:04am
KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

=======================================================================================================
                                                              Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                          Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                      From          To         Right          Ex-Price
=======================================================================================================
Highnoon Laboratories Limited      19-Apr-23    29-Apr-23      200% (F)10% (b)17-Apr-23       29-Apr-23
The United Insurance Company       21-Apr-23    29-Apr-23      10% (F)        19-Apr-23       29-Apr-23
ZIL Limited ^^                     22-Apr-23    29-Apr-23
Pakistan General Insurance
Company Limited                    23-Apr-23    29-Apr-23      NIL                            29-Apr-23
Worldcall Telecom Limited          23-Apr-23    30-Apr-23      NIL                            30-Apr-23
Engro Fertilizers Limited          28-Apr-23    30-Apr-23      35% (i)        26-Apr-23
Engro Polymer & Chemicals 
Limited                            29-Apr-23    01-05-2023     10% (i)        27-Apr-23
Pace (Pakistan) Limited #          25-Apr-23    02-05-2023                                   02-05-2023
Pakistan Tobacco Co. Ltd.          26-Apr-23    02-05-2023     NIL                           02-05-2023
Pakistan Cables Limited #          27-Apr-23    04-05-2023                                   04-05-2023
Shell Pakistan Limited             27-Apr-23    04-05-2023     NIL                           04-05-2023
Lotte Chemical Pakistan 
Limited                            02-05-2023   04-05-2023     20% (i)        27-Apr-23
Synthetic Products
Enterprises Limited                02-05-2023   04-05-2023     5% (i)         27-Apr-23
Meezan Bank Limited                02-05-2023   04-05-2023     30% (i)        27-Apr-23
Indus Motor Company Limited        04-05-2023   05-05-2023     244% (iii)     02-05-2023
Engro Corporation Limited          04-05-2023   05-05-2023     400% (i)       02-05-2023
Kohinoor Energy Limited            05-05-2023   07-05-2023     20% (ii)       03-05-2023
Ruby Textile Mills Limited #       05-05-2023   08-05-2023                                   08-05-2023
Habib Insurance Co. Ltd            03-05-2023   10-05-2023                                   10-05-2023
BankIslami Pakistan Limited #      04-05-2023   10-05-2023                                   10-05-2023
Atlas Battery Limited              08-05-2023   10-05-2023     225% (i)       04-05-2023
Baluchistan Wheels Limited         08-05-2023   10-05-2023     20% (ii)       04-05-2023
Dawood Hercules
Corporation Limited                09-05-2023   10-05-2023     150% (i)       05-05-2023
Lucky Core Industries Limited #    04-05-2023   11-05-2023                                   11-05-2023
Faysal Bank Limited #              04-05-2023   11-05-2023                                   11-05-2023
Pakistan Paper Products 
Limited #                          05-05-2023   11-05-2023                                   11-05-2023
Towellers Limited                  09-05-2023   11-05-2023     30% (i)        05-05-2023
Habib Bank Limited                 09-05-2023   11-05-2023     15% (i)        05-05-2023
MCB Bank Limited                   10-05-2023   12-05-2023     60% (i)        08-05-2023
Cherat Packaging Limited           10-05-2023   12-05-2023     10% (i) 5% (B) 08-05-2023
Ittehad Chemicals Limted           10-05-2023   12-05-2023     10% (ii)       08-05-2023
Oil & Gas Development
Company Limited                    10-05-2023   12-05-2023     18% (iii)      08-05-2023
Allied Bank Limited                10-05-2023   12-05-2023     25% (i)        08-05-2023
Biafo Industries Limited           10-05-2023   12-05-2023     23% (i)        08-05-2023
The Hub Power Company Limited      10-05-2023   12-05-2023     27.5% (iii)    08-05-2023
Fauji Fertilizer Company 
Limited                            10-05-2023   12-05-2023     42.6% (i)      08-05-2023
Crescent Cotton Mills 
Limited #                          05-05-2023   15-05-2023                                   15-05-2023
Cherat Cement Company Limited      11-05-2023   15-05-2023     15% (i)        09-05-2023
Ghani Value Glass Limited          11-05-2023   15-05-2023     20% (i)        09-05-2023
C rescent Textile Mills 
Ltd. # #                           09-05-2023   16-05-2023                                   16-05-2023
Al-Abid Silk Mills Limited #       10-05-2023   16-05-2023                                   16-05-2023
Shifa International
Hospitals Limited #                09-05-2023   18-05-2023                                   18-05-2023
JS Bank Limited #                  12-05-2023   19-05-2023                                   19-05-2023
Atlas Battery Limited #            12-05-2023   19-05-2023                                   19-05-2023
Bannu Woollen Mills Limited #      12-05-2023   20-05-2023                                   20-05-2023
Janana De Malucho Textile
Mills Limited #                    13-05-2023   20-05-2023                                   20-05-2023
Systems Limited                    17-05-2023   23-05-2023     50% (F)        15-05-2023     23-05-2023
GlaxoSmithKline Pakistan Limited   18-05-2023   24-05-2023     NIL                           24-05-2023
Sanofi-Aventis Pakistan Limited    19-05-2023   25-05-2023     NIL                           25-05-2023
Octopus Digital Limited            19-05-2023   26-05-2023     15% (B)        17-05-2023     26-05-2023
Ansari Sugar Mills Limited         24-05-2023   30-05-2023     NIL                           30-05-2023
JS Bank Limited                    29-05-2023   5-Jun-23       17% (R)        25-05-2023
=======================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Final Book Closure **

Book closure for Demerger ***

Book closure for Acquisition ^^

PSX Dates of Closure of Books Annual General Meetings

