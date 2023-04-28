AVN 66.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-2.47%)
BAFL 29.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.29%)
BOP 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-5.43%)
CNERGY 3.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.11%)
DFML 11.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.79%)
DGKC 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.22%)
EPCL 45.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.78%)
FCCL 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
FFL 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
FLYNG 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.18%)
GGL 11.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.59%)
HUBC 71.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.31%)
KAPCO 24.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.62%)
KEL 1.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.01%)
LOTCHEM 24.64 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.61%)
MLCF 27.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.58%)
NETSOL 78.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-2.21%)
OGDC 85.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.04%)
PAEL 10.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.41%)
PIBTL 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.01%)
PPL 66.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.41%)
PRL 14.70 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (5.76%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (11%)
SNGP 40.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.19%)
TELE 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
TPLP 14.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
TRG 109.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.09%)
UNITY 13.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.38%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.74%)
BR100 4,217 Increased By 6.6 (0.16%)
BR30 15,028 Increased By 71 (0.47%)
KSE100 41,581 Increased By 116.9 (0.28%)
KSE30 15,376 Increased By 8.4 (0.05%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 28, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

UK to end Sudan evacuation flights on Saturday

AFP Published 28 Apr, 2023 11:36pm
Follow us

LONDON: The UK said Friday it will end evacuation flights from Sudan for its citizens and their relatives on Saturday, after airlifting over 1,500 people out of the conflict-hit country so far this week.

The flights from the Wadi Saeedna airfield near the Sudanese capital Khartoum, which Britain began on Tuesday, will cease at 1700 GMT on Saturday, deputy prime minister Oliver Dowden told UK media.

In a separate statement, the Foreign Office said British nationals and their eligible immediate family wanting to leave should arrive at the airfield by 1000 GMT Saturday for processing.

Dowden said officials had seen "a significant decline" in the number of British nationals coming forward for evacuation over the last 24 hours.

UK removes 897 nationals from Sudan, urges rest to evacuate

"People should expect within the next 24 hours, so by six o'clock UK time tomorrow, for us to cease those flights," he added.

Dowden denied London was abandoning any Britons or their dependents in Sudan, insisting "every single British national that has come forward and their eligible dependents have been put safely onto a plane".

He noted that the UK will maintain consular support in the east African country at exit routes to the north to south as well as at the eastern city of Port Sudan.

The Foreign Office said 1,573 people -- the vast majority British nationals and their eligible dependents -- had been evacuated so far since evacuation flights started late Tuesday.

The airlifts began after Sudan's warring parties agreed an initial three-day US-brokered ceasefire, which has since been formally extended though fierce fighting has resumed.

The Foreign Office vowed to "continue to press all diplomatic levers to secure a long term ceasefire and end to the bloodshed in Sudan".

"Ultimately a stable transition to civilian rule is the best way to protect the security and prosperity of the Sudanese people," it added.

UK Sudan British nationals Oliver Dowden

Comments

1000 characters

UK to end Sudan evacuation flights on Saturday

PDM, PTI to hold final round of negotiations on Tuesday

Three soldiers martyred, seven terrorists killed in Lakki Marwat: ISPR

Govt to set up multibillion-dollar oil refinery in Pakistan

Honda Atlas extends plant shutdown till May 15

Rupee inches up, settles at 283.84 against US dollar

Pakistan on its way to overcoming economic challenges: PM Shehbaz

Bajwa’s remarks about Pakistan's 'combat worthiness' taken out of context: ISPR

Proposed rail link between China and Pakistan: study says project ‘worth it’ at $58bn

Allegations against officers case: IHC grants protective bail to Imran Khan

149 Pakistanis evacuated from Sudan arrive in Karachi

Read more stories