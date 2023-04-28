JUI-F will not be part of dialogue with PTI: Fazl

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Thursday, while announcing his party would hold public rallies and conventions across the country to aware the people on the current problems being faced by the country, has said that the JUI would not be a part of dialogue with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Addressing a press conference after the conclusion of two-day Central Executive Committee (CEC) meeting of JUI, Maulana who is also the chief of the Pakistan Democratic Movement, said that during PTI rule billion of rupees from national kitty were plundered and it was high time to start investigations into the massive financial embezzlements. He said there should be no compromise on accountability.

Speaking about the public campaign, Maulana said JUI had decided to start a public mobilisation drive and the schedule of political gatherings would be released soon, and in this public contact campaign JUI would try to identify those who have pushed the country towards economic and political crises. The move comes amid growing concerns over the role of the judiciary in Pakistan’s political landscape. Some politicians had accused the judiciary of overstepping its boundaries and interfering in the affairs of the Parliament.

He said that owing to the ever-changing stance of the PTI leaders, the PDM alliance should not hold talks with the PTI. To a question replying to acceptance or rejection of the outcome of PTI and government negotiations, he replied till the outcome he has reserved the reaction.

“We will not be a part of the negotiations, even in the Senate. We stand by our position,” Maulana said and asked for the investigation of the 2018 election “rigging” and to bring the involved elements to justice.

He said that his party had taken a position that the matter regarding consultation on election date should be handled by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), which was a responsible independent constitutional body.

“PTI was the party that deliberately pushed the country into political and economic quagmire. Now, why do you want us to sit with them, and bow to them,” the JUI chief questioned, saying he would not bow down to Imran Khan’s ego.

JUI chief, however, welcomed the Supreme Court’s gesture in Thursday’s hearing, saying the top court did not impose any deadlines on the government, which was a positive sign and his party had appreciated it.

Speaking about Punjab elections, the PDM chief said the Supreme Court had been adamant about holding elections in Punjab in 90 days without considering the repercussions. “Holding split elections would cause anarchy in the country and pose a threat to the federation,” he said.

“I do not believe that sitting with PTI will lead to a solution. I want to bring to the court’s attention that they have not yet recognised him [Imran Khan],” he added.

He said the Supreme Court’s decision to hold the elections on May 14 was not enforceable, and they should correct it themselves, adding the polls had always been held on a single day in Pakistan throughout its history.

The JUI chief said the party that won in Punjab would also come to power at the Centre. He said the Supreme Court says they have nothing to do with the negotiation but also takes a hard stance by staying with their decision regarding polls on May 14. However, he added that “at today’s hearing, the court’s demeanour seemed changed.”

“The Federation is the main part of the structure and the whole building collapses if one of its part collapses, and saving the federation is equivalent to saving the country,” he said.

“Why is our honourable judiciary stuck to the 90 days?” the JUI chief asked.

Rehman said the judiciary was using a hammer to pressurise the political leadership on holding talks, adding the court orders were unacceptable. “It is the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP)’s job to conduct the election, and the institution should take the matter forward.”

Expressing concerns about the accuracy of the census, Fazl said he had advised the government that the digital method was incorrect, saying the constituencies would be based on the census results so they must be double-checked.

He said the people of Karachi, Hyderabad along with interior Sindh as well as formerly Federal Administrated Tribal Areas (FATA) and other parts of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan had raised serious objections to the digital census. Maulana said it was strange in digital census the population of some areas of the country had witnessed a decline in the past five years instead of an increase.

