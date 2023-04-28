AVN 67.80 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.65%)
PMEX daily trading report

Recorder Report Published 28 Apr, 2023 06:08am
KARACHI: On Wednesday at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 29.485 billion and the number of lots traded at 17,459. Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 13.057 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 8.920 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 2.120 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 1.646 billion), Silver (PKR 1.401 billion), Platinum (PKR 1.220 billion), DJ (PKR 589.470 million), Copper (PKR 186.309 million), Natural Gas (PKR 161.079 million), SP 500 (PKR 157.984 million) and Brent (PKR 23.059 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 4 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 4.460 million were traded.

