AVN 66.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.15%)
BAFL 29.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.51%)
BOP 4.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.28%)
DFML 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.61%)
DGKC 44.89 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.54%)
EPCL 45.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.57%)
FCCL 11.86 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.37%)
FFL 6.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
FLYNG 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
GGL 11.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.85%)
HUBC 71.69 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.55%)
HUMNL 5.66 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.17%)
KAPCO 24.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
KEL 1.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.51%)
LOTCHEM 24.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-6.01%)
MLCF 27.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.07%)
NETSOL 77.55 Increased By ▲ 2.67 (3.57%)
OGDC 86.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.21%)
PAEL 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
PIBTL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
PPL 67.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.1%)
PRL 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.97%)
SILK 1.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.49 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.44%)
TELE 7.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.51%)
TPLP 14.14 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.78%)
TRG 109.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.37%)
UNITY 13.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.53%)
WTL 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,204 Increased By 18.6 (0.44%)
BR30 14,913 Decreased By -24.8 (-0.17%)
KSE100 41,359 Increased By 259.8 (0.63%)
KSE30 15,346 Increased By 52.1 (0.34%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Kohli rages at Bangalore fielding after handing Kolkata a ‘freebie’

Reuters Published 27 Apr, 2023 11:29am
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
Follow us

NEW DELHI: Royal Challengers Bangalore stand-in skipper Virat Kohli delivered a blunt assessment of their performance in Wednesday’s Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Kolkata Knight Riders, saying they were not “professional enough” and deserved to lose.

Bangalore, one of three teams who have never won the IPL title, slumped to their fourth defeat in eight matches with their 21-run loss at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens.

After opener Jason Roy smashed 56 and skipper Nitish Rana, who was dropped twice, hammered 48 off 21 balls to power Kolkata to 200-5, Kohli (54) led the Bangalore reply with his fifth fifty of the season.

While their chase was derailed by a slew of soft dismissals, Kohli said it was their sloppiness in the field that gifted the opposition victory.

“To be honest, we handed over the game,” a visibly upset Kohli said afterwards. “We deserved to lose because we weren’t professional enough in the field. “I thought the bowlers hit decent areas, but we didn’t hold on to our chances.

That’s what you call a freebie in T20 cricket and we literally handed them a victory.“ Bangalore had been cruising at 51-1 in the fifth over but could not capitalise on the start and eventually finished on 179-8.

“With the bat, I thought we set ourselves up really well,” said Kohli, who has taken the captaincy with Faf du Plessis limited to batting duties because of a rib injury.

Fantastic Faf and Lord Rinku: story of the IPL so far

“And then so many soft dismissals … those were not really wicket-taking balls but we ended up hitting to the fielder four-five times in the innings.

“These are some of the soft plays in cricket which you want to avoid as a team.” Bangalore next face Lucknow Super Giants on Sunday.

Virat Kohli IPL Royal Challengers Bangalore Faf du Plessis Kolkata Knight Riders Kolkata’s Eden Gardens

Comments

1000 characters

Kohli rages at Bangalore fielding after handing Kolkata a ‘freebie’

Totally unfazed, govt gives no quarter to SC

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

Discos: regulator asked to freeze capacity payments

March 23 FCA: CPPA-G seeks positive adjustment of Rs1.17/unit

Russia says OPEC+ sees no need for further oil output cuts

Federal govt’s scheme: Only 15,000 applicants can get e-bikes/rickshaws

Auction for CDA plots: Investors making payments in USD to get incentives: Dar

24.88pc BankIslami shares: JS Bank amends public offer consideration

Smart licences for arms attract 18pc GST rate: FBR

Rs21bn to ECP for polls: Cabinet refers summary to parliament

Read more stories