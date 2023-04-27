AVN 66.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.16%)
BAFL 29.51 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.89%)
BOP 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
CNERGY 3.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.13%)
DGKC 44.69 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
EPCL 45.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.26%)
FCCL 11.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
FFL 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
FLYNG 5.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.51%)
GGL 11.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
HUBC 71.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.14%)
HUMNL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KAPCO 23.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.11%)
KEL 1.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.51%)
LOTCHEM 24.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-5.89%)
MLCF 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.56%)
NETSOL 75.17 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.39%)
OGDC 86.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.26%)
PAEL 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
PIBTL 4.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 67.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.38%)
PRL 13.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.11%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.98%)
SNGP 41.64 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.8%)
TELE 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
TPLP 14.16 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.93%)
TRG 109.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.24%)
UNITY 13.34 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.44%)
WTL 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,194 Increased By 8.3 (0.2%)
BR30 14,901 Decreased By -36.7 (-0.25%)
KSE100 41,205 Increased By 105 (0.26%)
KSE30 15,289 Decreased By -5.3 (-0.03%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Debt assessments should reflect growing share of domestic debt: World Bank

Reuters Published April 27, 2023 Updated April 27, 2023 09:02am
Follow us

WASHINGTON: Debt sustainability analyses carried out by the World Bank and International Monetary Fund should reflect the growing share of domestic debt in many developing countries’ overall debt levels, World Bank President David Malpass said on Wednesday.

Malpass called for urgent measures to jump-start sovereign debt restructuring efforts for the many countries that are in or near debt distress, after years of glacial progress under the Group of 20 Common Framework.

Speaking at a World Bank event entitled “Breaking the Impasse in Global Debt Restructuring,” Malpass said it was critical to get a better understanding of countries’ total debt levels, including both domestic and external debt.

World Bank promises ‘concessionality’ in debt restructuring

Pablo Saavedra, the World Bank’s vice president for equitable growth, finance and institutions, noted that domestic debt now accounted for about 20% of the gross domestic product of low-income countries, up from 9% a decade ago.

For middle-income countries, that percentage was “north of 45% of GDP,” he said, adding that the current debt analyses did not give adequate weight to such domestic debt, which was also often less transparent.

Overall, he said the last decade had seen the fastest growth of debt in the last 50 years - a concerning development given lower growth potential and higher inflation.

Carmen Reinhart, the World Bank’s previous chief economist, told the event that there were ongoing concerns about “hidden debt” and the transparency of external debt levels, including “severely underreported debt levels” owed to China, now the world’s largest bilateral creditor.

She said there were no publicly available data on net reserves, and questions about contingent liabilities also compounded the problem of accurately analyzing debt levels.

“We have a lot of work to do to get this (understanding of) debt stock right,” she said, noting that the share of privately held debt had also gone up significantly in recent years.

World Bank inflation IMF gdp G20 David Malpass global economy developing countries debts debt crisis World Bank President David Malpass Global debt

Comments

1000 characters

Debt assessments should reflect growing share of domestic debt: World Bank

Rs21bn to ECP for polls: Cabinet refers summary to parliament

SC special bench to hear ‘same-day election’ plea today

9 PTI MNAs from Karachi not allowed to attend NA session

Discos: regulator asked to freeze capacity payments

March 23 FCA: CPPA-G seeks positive adjustment of Rs1.17/unit

Federal govt’s scheme: Only 15,000 applicants can get e-bikes/rickshaws

Auction for CDA plots: Investors making payments in USD to get incentives: Dar

24.88pc BankIslami shares: JS Bank amends public offer consideration

Smart licences for arms attract 18pc GST rate: FBR

Read more stories