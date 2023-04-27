AVN 66.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.37%)
Pakistan

Post-arrest bail allowed to IK’s security in-charge

Recorder Report Published 27 Apr, 2023 06:24am
LAHORE: A sessions’ court on Wednesday allowed post-arrest bail to Iftikhar Rasool Ghumman, security in charge of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, in a money laundering case registered by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

Earlier, Ghumman’s counsel argued that his client was a political worker and running a well-established business of imports and exports in many countries. He said the FIA implicated the petitioner in a fake case on political grounds and failed to produce any evidence against him. He therefore asked the court to release the petitioner on bail.

The court after hearing his counsel at length allowed bail and directed to release him if he was not involved in any other case.

The FIA had arrested the PTI chief’s aide on April 12 and accused him of running a fake international money laundering network along with other suspects. It alleged that the entire network had been exposed and the people engaged in the money laundering through hundi and hawala rounded up.

It said the gang was involved in transferring billions of rupees to different countries through the accounts of 40 fake companies.

