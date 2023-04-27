CDA announces to erect sports enclave

ISLAMABAD: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Wednesday announced to construct Sports Enclave in Shah Allah Ditta locality.

The CDA chairman issuing instructions in this regard said that the Sports Enclave will serve as a multi-purpose sports centre where facilities including volleyball, rock climbing, zip line, cricket, etc., will be provided.

Chairman CDA Noorul Amin Mengal visited Shah Allah Ditta, Margalla Avenue, Sectors C-13, C-14, C-15, and C-16. Member Estate, Member Environment, Member Engineering, Member Planning and other senior officers of the authority accompanied him.

It is pertinent to mention here that this stadium will be constructed over 300 kanals of CDA's own land. The CDA has designated said land for promoting environmental and healthy activities.

The CDA chairman issued instructions to prepare PC-I at the earliest and submit it for approval.

He further said that the ancient route of Alexander the Great connecting Shah Allah Ditta to Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa will be restored and rehabilitated within the ICT limits.

Moreover, he also issued instructions to revive and rehabilitate Trail 8 from the Buddha Caves to the Buddha Stupa.

The chairman during his visit inspected the progress made in the development projects.

He reprimanded the officers for not completing the construction of 50-feet road at the junction of Margalla Avenue and Sector D-12. He directed to complete the road within three days. He further said that instead of cutting trees in route of the project, they should be moved to alternative places.

The CDA chairman said that the installation of road lights on Margalla Avenue should be completed at the earliest. He further directed that the fencing work along Margalla Avenue, especially near Sector D-12 should be completed as soon as possible.

The CDA chairman further said that the quality of curb stones should be improved and those curb stones whose quality is not good to be replaced immediately.

The CDA chairman along with the concerned officers also inspected the Shah Allah Ditta underpass and service road along Margalla Avenue. He expressed his dissatisfaction with the slow pace of work. He said that the project director has to improve his performance; otherwise, action will be taken on the basis of inefficiency.

He issued instructions that the asphalt and drainage work of the underpass should be completed immediately. He further directed that the slip road connecting Margalla Avenue and Sector D-12 be dualised as single road may lead to accidents. He further said that traffic safety should be taken into account while planning the road to avert accidents.

He further directed the Member Estate to immediately demolish the newly-constructed built-up properties in Sector C-13 and other sectors. He directed him to personally monitor the operation. He further said that occupation of government land will not be tolerated in any case. He also directed DG Enforcement to ensure that no new constructions are made in Sectors C-13, C-14 C-15, and C-16.

The CDA chairman was briefed about the ongoing development projects in C-15 and sector C-14. He directed the Member Engineering to speed up pace of work in the sectors and no delay will be tolerated in this regard.

