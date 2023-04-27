Markets
Board meetings in progress
KARACHI: Board Meetings in Progress of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
==========================================================================================
COMPANY SCHEDULED ON TIME TO CONSIDER REMARK
==========================================================================================
Pakistan 26.04.203 02.30 1st Quarterly Meeting in
Oxygen Ltd. Thursday P.M Accounts for the Progress
period ended
March 31,2023
Altern Energy 26.04.203 02.30 3rd Quarterly Meeting in
Limited Thursday P.M Accounts for the Progress
period ended
March 31,2023
Dawood Hercules 26.04.203 03.00 1st Quarterly Meeting in
Corporation Ltd. Thursday P.M Accounts for the Progress
period ended
March 31, 2023
Packages Limited 26.04.203 02.00. 1st Quarterly Meeting in
Thursday P.M Accounts for the Progress
period ended
March 31,2023
Haleon Pakistan 26.04.203 04.30 1st Quarterly Meeting in
Limited Thursday P.M Accounts for the Progress
period ended
March 31,2023
Lucky Core 26.04.203 02.30 1st Quarterly Meeting in
Industries Limited Thursday P.M Accounts for the Progress
period ended
March 31,2023
==========================================================================================
