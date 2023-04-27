KARACHI: Board Meetings in Progress of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================================================== COMPANY SCHEDULED ON TIME TO CONSIDER REMARK ========================================================================================== Pakistan 26.04.203 02.30 1st Quarterly Meeting in Oxygen Ltd. Thursday P.M Accounts for the Progress period ended March 31,2023 Altern Energy 26.04.203 02.30 3rd Quarterly Meeting in Limited Thursday P.M Accounts for the Progress period ended March 31,2023 Dawood Hercules 26.04.203 03.00 1st Quarterly Meeting in Corporation Ltd. Thursday P.M Accounts for the Progress period ended March 31, 2023 Packages Limited 26.04.203 02.00. 1st Quarterly Meeting in Thursday P.M Accounts for the Progress period ended March 31,2023 Haleon Pakistan 26.04.203 04.30 1st Quarterly Meeting in Limited Thursday P.M Accounts for the Progress period ended March 31,2023 Lucky Core 26.04.203 02.30 1st Quarterly Meeting in Industries Limited Thursday P.M Accounts for the Progress period ended March 31,2023 ==========================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023