AVN 66.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.52%)
BAFL 29.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.68%)
BOP 4.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.28%)
DFML 11.52 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.44%)
DGKC 44.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 45.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.46%)
FCCL 11.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.26%)
FFL 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
FLYNG 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
GGL 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.44%)
HUBC 71.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.08%)
HUMNL 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
KAPCO 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.03%)
KEL 1.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.51%)
LOTCHEM 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-6.2%)
MLCF 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.37%)
NETSOL 74.95 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.09%)
OGDC 86.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.39%)
PAEL 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
PIBTL 3.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1%)
PPL 67.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.51%)
PRL 13.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.9%)
SILK 1.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.52 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.51%)
TELE 7.86 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 14.17 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1%)
TRG 110.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.19%)
UNITY 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.76%)
WTL 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,188 Increased By 2.1 (0.05%)
BR30 14,885 Decreased By -52.9 (-0.35%)
KSE100 41,175 Increased By 75.6 (0.18%)
KSE30 15,268 Decreased By -25.9 (-0.17%)
Board meetings in progress

KARACHI: Board Meetings in Progress of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
Recorder Report Published 27 Apr, 2023 06:24am
KARACHI: Board Meetings in Progress of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

==========================================================================================
COMPANY                SCHEDULED ON     TIME        TO CONSIDER                     REMARK
==========================================================================================
Pakistan               26.04.203        02.30       1st Quarterly               Meeting in
Oxygen Ltd.            Thursday         P.M         Accounts for the              Progress
                                                    period ended
                                                    March 31,2023
Altern Energy          26.04.203        02.30       3rd Quarterly               Meeting in
Limited                Thursday         P.M         Accounts for the              Progress
                                                    period ended
                                                    March 31,2023
Dawood Hercules        26.04.203        03.00       1st Quarterly               Meeting in
Corporation Ltd.       Thursday         P.M         Accounts for the              Progress
                                                    period ended
                                                    March 31, 2023
Packages Limited       26.04.203        02.00.      1st Quarterly               Meeting in
                       Thursday         P.M         Accounts for the              Progress
                                                    period ended
                                                    March 31,2023
Haleon Pakistan        26.04.203        04.30       1st Quarterly               Meeting in
Limited                Thursday         P.M         Accounts for the              Progress
                                                    period ended
                                                    March 31,2023
Lucky Core             26.04.203        02.30       1st Quarterly               Meeting in
Industries Limited     Thursday         P.M         Accounts for the              Progress
                                                    period ended
                                                    March 31,2023
==========================================================================================

