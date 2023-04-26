COAS Munir, Chinese army commander agree to boost military cooperation

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir held a "detailed" meeting on Wednesday with the Commander of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) as part of his official visit to the country, with both sides agreeing to enhance relations between their militaries.

"Matters of mutual security interests and military cooperation were discussed," a statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

"Both military commanders reiterated the need for maintaining peace and stability in the region and enhancing military to military cooperation," it added.

The COAS is on a four-day official visit to China and arrived in the country on Tuesday.

The ISPR said the army chief was was "given a warm welcome" and presented with the guard of honour at the PLA Army Headquarters.

"COAS reviewed the smartly turned out contingent which was later followed by a detailed meeting with the Commander of PLA Army.

COAS also witnessed a demonstration of the operational capabilities of the PLA Army troops. He praised the high standards of training and the professionalism displayed by the soldiers," the statement said.

COAS arrives in China

The COAS will also meet other military leaders in China during his visit.

Meanwhile,Pang Chunxue, Charge’d Affairs, Embassy of the People’s Republic of China met Finance Minister Ishaq Dar at the Finance Division on Tuesday and assured Dar of continued support to neighbour, which remains engulfed in a balance payment crisis.

As per the statement from the Ministry of Finance, Dar highlighted historical bilateral relations between China and Pakistan and commended Chinese support for Pakistan.

He also underscored the need for further deepening relations in economic, trade and financial sectors.

“The Chinese envoy praised close and shared friendly relations between the two countries. She assured the Finance Minister of continuous support of the Chinese government to the people of Pakistan,” read the statement.