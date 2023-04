RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir has reached China to pay a four-day official visit. According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), COAS General Syed Asim Munir is currently paying a four-day official visit to China.

During COAS Munir’s visit, both sides will hold discussions on enhancing the bilateral military relations, the military’s media wing said.

