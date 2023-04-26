AVN 66.75 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.42%)
BAFL 29.25 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.24%)
BOP 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.23%)
CNERGY 3.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.9%)
DFML 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (5.7%)
DGKC 44.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.25%)
EPCL 46.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.77%)
FCCL 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.52%)
FFL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.32%)
FLYNG 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
GGL 11.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.62%)
HUBC 71.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.42%)
HUMNL 5.53 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KAPCO 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-4.35%)
KEL 1.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1%)
LOTCHEM 25.87 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.86%)
MLCF 26.94 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.64%)
NETSOL 74.90 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.15%)
OGDC 87.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.57%)
PAEL 10.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
PIBTL 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.2%)
PPL 68.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.48%)
PRL 14.26 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (5.24%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.94%)
SNGP 41.40 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.35%)
TELE 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.76%)
TPLP 14.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.92%)
TRG 110.20 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.69%)
UNITY 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.65%)
WTL 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,191 Decreased By -2.9 (-0.07%)
BR30 14,940 Increased By 20.9 (0.14%)
KSE100 41,094 Increased By 86.1 (0.21%)
KSE30 15,290 Decreased By -17.1 (-0.11%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 26, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets INDU (Indus Motor Company Limited) 950.00 Increased By ▲ 3.49%

Indus Motor Company reports profit of Rs3.22bn for Jan-Mar, 37% lower YoY

  • However, on a quarter-to-quarter basis, company's earnings post substantial increase
Ali Ahmed Published April 26, 2023 Updated April 26, 2023 01:15pm
Follow us

Indus Motor Company (IMC), the assembler of Toyota vehicles in Pakistan, has reported a profit-after-tax (PAT) of Rs3.216 billion for the third quarter of financial year 2022-23, a decrease of 37% as compared with earnings of Rs5.118 billion in the same period of the previous year.

Earnings per share (EPS) stood at Rs40.92 compared with Rs65.11. The board of directors met on April 20 to review the company’s financial and operational performance in the first nine months ended March 31, 2023.

Along with the result, the company declared an interim cash dividend of Rs24.4 per share. This is in addition to the already paid interim cash dividend of Rs18.4 per share.

On a quarterly basis, the PAT of Indus Motor was up by 142%.

“The increase in profit on a sequential basis can be attributed to an improvement in gross margins (+730bps QoQ), which resulted in an operating profit after two consecutive quarterly operating losses during FY23,” said Arif Habib Limited (AHL) in a note.

“On a QoQ basis the gross margins of Indus Motor has improved to 6.3%. This was not expected,” Muhammad Abrar, an investment analyst at AHL, told Business Recorder.

The analyst said IMC was able to wane off the impact of currency devaluation after it managed to increase the prices of its cars significantly.

“Higher profits are expected in the upcoming quarter as well, on account of increase in car prices, whereas, the company has also managed to curtail its operating expenses,” added the analyst.

Revenue of the automaker decreased by 29% from Rs68.22 billion last year to Rs48.12 billion in Jan-Mar 2023. The decline was attributed to “lower units sold as company recorded sales of 7,285 units in 3QFY23 compared to 18,495 units in 3QFY22,” said Topline Securities.

IMC witnessed a gross profit of Rs3.05 billion during 3QFY23 in comparison to a gross profit of Rs5.23 billion in the same period of last year.

The automaker’s other income portrayed a decline of 5% from Rs3.18 billion last year to Rs3.04 billion in 3QFY23. This was “mainly due to a decline in short-term investments, resulting in lower interest income,” said AHL.

Auto sector woes

The country’s auto sector, hugely dependent on imports, have been hit hard by the government’s decision to curb imports and restrict issuance of Letters of Credit (LC). Additionally, higher finance cost and massive increase in car prices have also reduced demand from consumers.

Pakistan’s auto industry reported car sales of 9,211 units in March, 62% higher on a month-on-month basis but still 66% lower compared to the number in March 2022, according to data shared by Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association (PAMA).

Last week, Pak Suzuki Motor Company Limited (PSMC) recorded its highest-ever quarterly loss of Rs12.9 billion in the first three months of 2023 owing to decrease in sales and high finance cost.

PAMA PSX auto sector Indus Motor Company Interim Cash Dividend financial results

Comments

1000 characters
Tulukan Mairandi Apr 26, 2023 03:02pm
Wow a profit in this situation? They should be punitively taxed at 75%
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Indus Motor Company reports profit of Rs3.22bn for Jan-Mar, 37% lower YoY

Pakistan-Russia oil deal: Countries to make own sovereign decisions, says US

Intra-day update: rupee falls against US dollar after Eid holidays

Intra-day update: Bullish momentum at PSX

PML-N's parliamentary meeting to be held today

Electricity generation cost falls 11% year-on-year in March

37 Pakistanis from Sudan reach Jeddah: FO

Sri Lanka trying to reduce overall debt by $17bn, president says

Gulf economies to grow at much slower pace in 2023 on lower oil revenues

Pakistan’s economy: ADB lists factors that continue to pose challenges

Read more stories