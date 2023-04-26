Japan’s Honda Motor in strategic collaboration deal with TSMC

AVN 66.76 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.44%)
TOKYO: Japan’s Honda Motor Co on Wednesday unveiled it struck a strategic collaboration agreement with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) as part of steps the company was taking to secure a stable supply of semiconductors.

Honda will build direct relationships with chip producers for the long-term stable supply of chips, chief executive Toshihiro Mibe said at a news conference where he laid out the automaker’s business strategy.

“Honda will work closely together with Tier 1 suppliers and semiconductor makers and move forward with drastic steps,” Mibe said, adding it had reached a basic agreement on strategic collaboration with TSMC.

Honda Atlas extends plant shutdown as supply chain constraints continue

The company expects to start seeing an impact from the tie-up with TSMC from the 2025 financial year, chief operating officer Shinji Aoyama said.

Honda also said it planned to introduce four new electric vehicle (EV) models in Japan by 2026.

