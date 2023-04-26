Brecorder Logo
Apr 26, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from April 25, 2023
BR Web Desk Published 26 Apr, 2023 08:35am
Follow us

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Pakistan confirms first case of monkeypox

Read here for details.

  • Will give befitting response if India resorts to misadventure: DG ISPR

Read here for details.

  • China assures Pakistan of continued support

Read here for details.

  • 700 Pakistanis reach Port Sudan for repatriation: FM Bilawal

Read here for details.

  • Dar urges FBR to boost tax revenue collection efforts

Read here for details.

  • Death toll from Swat police station explosions rises to 17

Read here for details.

  • PTI’s Karachi MNAs decide to attend NA session

Read here for details.

  • IK links country’s progress to a strong justice system

Read here for details.

News briefing BR Refresher

Comments

1000 characters

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

Plan shared with Dar: FBR set to meet Rs586bn revenue target this month

Non-payment of dues: PMO seeks update on Al-Jomaih Group’s legal notice

DG ISPR explains army’s ‘apolitical’ approach to politics

Kabal CTD police station: Death toll in twin explosions rises to 17

SECMC’s forex-related issues: Sindh seeks Dar’s support

Central banks signal end of bank turmoil

PTI’s Karachi MNAs decide to attend NA session

Action against errant taxmen: FBR fails to implement FTO’s key recommendation

Manufacturers-cum-exporters: EFS users seek clearance of goods by customs

IK links country’s progress to a strong justice system

Read more stories