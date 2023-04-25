Death toll from Swat police station explosions rises to 17

The death toll from the blast at the Kabal police station in Swat rose to 17 on Tuesday as the police continued to investigate the incident, Aaj News reported.

Earlier today, DIG CTD (Counter-Terrorism Department) Khalid Sohail ruled out a suicide attack, saying that the explosion occurred in the police station’s ammunition depot. Speaking to the media, he said bomb disposal squads had begun their probes and the work of removing debris is underway.

Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Inspector General Akhtar Hayat Gandapur expressed his condolences for the families of those who lost their lives.

On Monday, several blasts ripped through the Counter-Terrorism Department police station in Swat’s Kabal area.

“Explosions occurred within the police station, resulting in the complete collapse of the building,” Sohail told AFP.

Most of those killed in the blasts were police counter-terrorism officers. A woman and her child who were passing by the building were also killed.

Following the blast, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed his grief over the loss of human lives and condoled with the bereaved families.

"Our police has been the first line of defence against terrorism. We will not rest until we eliminate this scourge," he tweeted.

President Dr Arif Alvi also expressed deep grief and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.