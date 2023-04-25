AVN 66.35 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.08%)
BAFL 28.77 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.95%)
BOP 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
CNERGY 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.37%)
DFML 10.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
DGKC 44.69 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.65%)
EPCL 45.76 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.9%)
FCCL 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
FFL 6.33 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (13.04%)
FLYNG 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.28%)
GGL 11.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
HUBC 70.79 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.8%)
HUMNL 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.55%)
KAPCO 25.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
KEL 1.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.51%)
LOTCHEM 25.24 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.52%)
MLCF 26.79 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.59%)
NETSOL 74.91 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.6%)
OGDC 87.41 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.15%)
PAEL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.76%)
PIBTL 4.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.49%)
PPL 68.20 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.16%)
PRL 13.52 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (7.73%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5.45%)
SNGP 40.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.32%)
TELE 7.92 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.15%)
TPLP 14.23 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
TRG 109.26 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.47%)
UNITY 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.23%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.72%)
BR100 4,194 Increased By 62.6 (1.52%)
BR30 14,919 Increased By 171.4 (1.16%)
KSE100 41,008 Increased By 508.5 (1.26%)
KSE30 15,307 Increased By 211.1 (1.4%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 25, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Death toll from Swat police station explosions rises to 17

  • DIG CTD Khalid Sohail rules out a suicide attack
BR Web Desk Published April 25, 2023 Updated April 25, 2023 01:18pm
Follow us

The death toll from the blast at the Kabal police station in Swat rose to 17 on Tuesday as the police continued to investigate the incident, Aaj News reported.

Earlier today, DIG CTD (Counter-Terrorism Department) Khalid Sohail ruled out a suicide attack, saying that the explosion occurred in the police station’s ammunition depot. Speaking to the media, he said bomb disposal squads had begun their probes and the work of removing debris is underway.

Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Inspector General Akhtar Hayat Gandapur expressed his condolences for the families of those who lost their lives.

On Monday, several blasts ripped through the Counter-Terrorism Department police station in Swat’s Kabal area.

“Explosions occurred within the police station, resulting in the complete collapse of the building,” Sohail told AFP.

Most of those killed in the blasts were police counter-terrorism officers. A woman and her child who were passing by the building were also killed.

Following the blast, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed his grief over the loss of human lives and condoled with the bereaved families.

"Our police has been the first line of defence against terrorism. We will not rest until we eliminate this scourge," he tweeted.

President Dr Arif Alvi also expressed deep grief and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

blast Swat

Comments

1000 characters

Death toll from Swat police station explosions rises to 17

Wheat price decision: LHC puts its weight behind caretaker govt

All conditions for IMF staff-level agreement met: Dar

Sudan’s warring rivals agree 72-hour ceasefire

Recovery needs estimated at $16.3bn: Floods hit 33m people, caused $30bn economic losses: ADB

47MW power plant in KP: Nepra not cooperating with S. Korean firm: minister

Rape allegation against Trump heads to civil trial

3 more LNG spot cargoes: Power Div silent on purchase proposal

SECP tightens regulations for registration of foreign companies

REAP urges govt to help it achieve $5bn rice exports

Read more stories