IK links country’s progress to a strong justice system

Recorder Report Published April 26, 2023 Updated April 26, 2023 08:44am
LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has warned that without a strong justice system, Pakistan could not progress and the people would remain in the shackle of slavery.

The former PM expressed these views while addressing his supporters in connection with PTI’s 27th Foundation Day through a video link here on Tuesday.

Today’s event also witnessed launching of an election campaign in Punjab and for this large screens were installed in all constituencies of Punjab where the PTI workers and supporters gathered to listen to their leader.

Will take to streets if govt flouts Supreme Court’s orders on election: Imran

Khan said that 27 years ago he with a handful of people set up the party with a resolute to start a movement for justice and the rule of law in the country, as only fairness in the society could guarantee freedom from the corrupt rulers and bring prosperity in Pakistan.

He continued that in the West, the governments never dare to compromise their justice systems and always uphold the rule of law, and hence the people there were free and prosperous. “The West borrowed these principles from Prophet Muhammad (PBUH),” he added.

“Thus, the people in the West are rewarded for their hard work, which is not the case in Pakistan. In our country, only the corrupt people progress while the rest face hard life and exploitation. For this reason, many highly qualified people and investors, frustrated with the existing system, are leaving the country, and subsequently, some other countries are benefiting from them,” he said.

He said that Pakistan only needs to mend the justice system and uphold the rule of law and everything else would fall into its place; the country would progress and people would prosper.

He observed that the people with vested interests have captured the power and their only interest was to protect their plundered wealth. He lamented former army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa (retd) for imposing ‘thieves’ on the Pakistani people to get an extension. “It was in their interest to remain in power and hence they were delaying the elections,” he added.

