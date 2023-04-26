CM vows to ensure good treatment facilities for children

LAHORE: Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visited the Children’s Hospital Lahore and showed compassion towards a grieving family. He inquired about the unfortunate incident that had led to the death of Kinza Fatima, a young girl who had been poisoned by a close relative.

The family members requested a post-mortem, and the CM promptly ordered one while assuring them of justice.

During his visit, Mohsin Naqvi praised the doctors for their dedication and commitment to treating a large number of child patients in the ward.

He interacted with the parents to gauge their opinion of the medical facilities and directed the doctors to provide the best treatment possible to the children.

The Chief Minister also took the time to listen to the problems faced by people waiting in the lobby. He assured them that the hospital was working to extend emergency services and add new beds to accommodate the increasing number of patients. He stressed the importance of providing quality treatment facilities to children as they are the bright future of the country.

Moreover, the CM paid a visit to ‘Aafiat’, a social welfare department’s old-age home located in the township area of Lahore, to extend his warm Eid greetings to the abandoned senior citizens residing there.

During his visit, he met with the elderly residents, inquiring about their well-being, their problems, and the facilities provided to them. He made sure to check the dining room facility and ordered the fumigation of their living rooms.

Mohsin Naqvi demonstrated his commitment to their well-being by ordering the registration of inhabitants in the Benazir Income Support Programme, along with regular medical check-ups to ensure their health and wellness.

The elderly residents expressed their satisfaction with the quality of meals and facilities provided, with some noting that their blood relations had failed them, making their fellow residents their new family.

Furthermore, the Chief Minister took action on the issues faced by a former Nawaiwaqt columnist, Athar Zamir, who was also residing in ‘Aafiat’, by directing Information Minister Amir Mir and DGPR Punjab Rubina Afzal to address and resolve his concerns.

The Provincial Minister Azfar Ali Nasir, DC Lahore, and social welfare department officials were also present during the visit.

