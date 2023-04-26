Imran conspiring against entire country: minister

KARACHI: Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Memon alleged on Tuesday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan is conspiring against the entire country.

“New leaks and talks are surfacing on a daily basis. Imran Khan met General (Qamar) Bajwa in August. Imran said Gen Bajwa told him to dissolve the (Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) assemblies,” he said at a press conference.

“Imran Khan kept meeting Gen Bajwa secretly. If the meeting was to be held, why was it held secretly? Imran has made dangerous disclosures in his interview.”

The provincial minister went on to say: “Questions are being raised about how decisions are being made. The affairs of the country have to be looked at in a different manner. The public mandate had been hit hard (in 2018). (Former chief justice of Pakistan) Saqib Nisar played a specific role for Imran Khan,” he stated.

“Imran is conspiring against the whole country. The conspiracy is being hatched somewhere else. Saqib Nisar was a member of PTI’s Tiger Force.”

Addressing the press conference, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Murtaza Wahab asked whether the Punjab Assembly had been dissolved in a constitutional manner.

“Decisions should be made according to the law and the Constitution, not ‘conscience’. Making the law and the Constitution is the prerogative of the parliament. No provision of the Constitution can be changed,” he said.

“Will the law and the Constitution be made in the parliament or somewhere else? Will it be the court or the parliament that will decide the fate of the country? It is written in the Constitution that decisions will be made by public representatives,” said Murtaza Wahab.

“Elected prime minister has been disqualified (in the past). Now consultation is going on for another disqualification. A decision is needed about where would legislation be (carried out)?”

The Sindh chief minister’s adviser went on to state: “Constitution says that the Supreme Court can take suo motu (notice). However, the Supreme Court is not a single person, but all the judges. The parliament introduces a law, but its implementation is stopped (by the court).”

“If we are accountable, so are the courts. According to the Constitution, everyone is answerable. A country should be created that is equitable for all. Today’s audio leak is revealing the character of (certain) people,” added Murtaza Wahab.