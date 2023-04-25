Russia may withdraw from intermediate and shorter-range nuclear missiles treaty: TASS

Russia, due to the actions of the United States, may retreat from the moratorium on the deployment of intermediate and shorter-range missiles, the TASS news agency quoted a senior Russian diplomat as saying on Tuesday.

Vladimir Yermakov, the foreign ministry’s head of nuclear non-proliferation, told the Russian state news agency that Moscow will evaluate the range of American-made missiles that, he said, are capable of reaching the Asian-Pacific region.

“But even now we can say with confidence that the destabilising US military programs and their allies make our moratorium more and more fragile - both in the Asia-Pacific region and in Europe,” Yermakov said.