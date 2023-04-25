AVN 66.35 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.08%)
Russia may withdraw from intermediate and shorter-range nuclear missiles treaty: TASS

Reuters Published 25 Apr, 2023 10:45am
Russia, due to the actions of the United States, may retreat from the moratorium on the deployment of intermediate and shorter-range missiles, the TASS news agency quoted a senior Russian diplomat as saying on Tuesday.

Vladimir Yermakov, the foreign ministry’s head of nuclear non-proliferation, told the Russian state news agency that Moscow will evaluate the range of American-made missiles that, he said, are capable of reaching the Asian-Pacific region.

Russia receiving more energy payments in yuan and rouble, says deputy PM

“But even now we can say with confidence that the destabilising US military programs and their allies make our moratorium more and more fragile - both in the Asia-Pacific region and in Europe,” Yermakov said.

