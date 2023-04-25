AVN 66.35 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.08%)
Bilawal lauds KSA’s help in evacuation of Pakistanis from Sudan

Recorder Report Published 25 Apr, 2023 06:25am
ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has commended Saudi Arabia for helping the evacuation of Pakistani citizens from Sudan.

Foreign Office said on Sunday that Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari held a telephonic call with his Saudi counterpart Faisal bin Farhan. The two sides also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest.

“The Foreign Minister expressed confidence that resumption of Kingdom’s diplomatic relations with Iran will lead to regional peace and prosperity,” read a statement of the Foreign Office.

It added that the Foreign Minister expressed profound gratitude for the Kingdom’s assistance in the evacuation of Pakistani nationals from Sudan.

It further stated that the two Foreign Ministers agreed that the two countries will closely coordinate to further facilitate evacuations from Sudan.

The Foreign Minister conveyed Eid greetings to his Saudi counterpart and wished him good health and happiness as well progress and prosperity to the brotherly people of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

“Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are bound by fraternal relationship marked by mutual trust and understanding, close cooperation, and an abiding tradition of supporting each other. The people of Pakistan hold the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques in the highest esteem,” it added.

It further stated that Saudi Arabia is home to more than two million Pakistanis, contributing to the progress, prosperity and economic development of the two brotherly countries.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

