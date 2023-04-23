AVN 66.35 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.08%)
BAFL 28.77 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.95%)
BOP 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
CNERGY 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.37%)
DFML 10.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
DGKC 44.69 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.65%)
EPCL 45.76 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.9%)
FCCL 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
FFL 6.33 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (13.04%)
FLYNG 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.28%)
GGL 11.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
HUBC 70.79 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.8%)
HUMNL 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.55%)
KAPCO 25.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
KEL 1.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.51%)
LOTCHEM 25.24 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.52%)
MLCF 26.79 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.59%)
NETSOL 74.91 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.6%)
OGDC 87.41 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.15%)
PAEL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.76%)
PIBTL 4.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.49%)
PPL 68.20 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.16%)
PRL 13.52 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (7.73%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5.45%)
SNGP 40.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.32%)
TELE 7.92 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.15%)
TPLP 14.23 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
TRG 109.26 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.47%)
UNITY 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.23%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.72%)
BR100 4,194 Increased By 62.6 (1.52%)
BR30 14,919 Increased By 171.4 (1.16%)
KSE100 41,008 Increased By 508.5 (1.26%)
KSE30 15,307 Increased By 211.1 (1.4%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 23, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

France starts evacuation of citizens from Sudan

AFP Published 23 Apr, 2023 12:04pm
Follow us

PARIS: France has begun to evacuate its citizens and diplomatic staff from Sudan, where fighting between rival forces has entered its second week, the foreign ministry announced Sunday.

The ministry said it had kicked off the “rapid evacuation operation” and that European citizens and those from “allied partner countries” would also be assisted, without giving further details.

A diplomatic source, speaking on condition of anonymity, told AFP that the Sudan armed forces and their rivals, the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group, had “given guarantees of security” to allow the operation.

US embassy evacuated as Sudan fighting enters 2nd week

The same source said there were about 250 French citizens living in Sudan.

The US military has also begun evacuating embassy staff from Khartoum, President Joe Biden said Saturday as he called for an end to the “unconscionable” violence.

The fighting between army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan’s forces and his former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Daglo’s Rapid Support Forces (RSF) began on April 15 over a dispute on the planned integration of the RSF into the regular army.

The move was a key condition for a deal aimed at restoring Sudan’s democratic transition after the military toppled former leader Omar al-Bashir in April 2019 following mass citizen protests.

The two men had joined forces to oust a civilian government installed after Bashir’s downfall, before turning on each other.

The violence has left at least 420 dead and 3,700 injured, according to the World Health Organization.

france Sudan

Comments

1000 characters

France starts evacuation of citizens from Sudan

Indian police arrest Sikh separatist after month-long hunt

Twitter reinstates blue ticks for some media, celebrities

India home minister challenges account of 2019 deadly attack on military convoy

Punjab elections will not be held on May 14: Rana Sanaullah

G7 calls for extension, full implementation and expansion of Black Sea grain deal

US embassy evacuated as Sudan fighting enters 2nd week

COAS spends Eid with troops at Pak-Afghan border

Noor Jehan: ailing Pakistan elephant dies, leaving 'mourning' partner in limbo

Russia receiving more energy payments in yuan and rouble, says deputy PM

Fighting in Sudan enters a second week as truce breaks

Read more stories