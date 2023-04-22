AVN 66.35 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.08%)
Maintenance of SC building, judges’ residences: ECC approves Rs844.4m additional funds

Mushtaq Ghumman Published 22 Apr, 2023 03:38am
ISLAMAABD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet has approved additional funds of Rs 844.4 million for repair and maintenance of Supreme Court building and Judges’ Residences.

On April 13, 2023, Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Works sought permission of the chairman ECC to table the summary as an additional item in view of the exigency in the matter. The chairman, ECC allowed submission of the summary before the ECC.

Ministry of Housing and Works (MoH&W) briefed the forum that Pak PWD requested additional funds of Rs 844.389 million through TSG in respect of Supreme Court of Pakistan Building, Islamabad and repair and maintenance of Judges Residences, Rest Houses and Sub-Offices in various cities during CFY. The ECC, in its decision of January 25, 2023, approved the proposal of the Ministry with the direction that MoH&W shall manage proposed TSG within budgetary allocation.

ECC approves Rs300m for repair of public buildings

Federal cabinet ratified decision of the ECC on February 01, 2023. The forum was apprised that MoH&W did not have the necessary savings to meet additional expenditure of Rs 844.389 million through re-appropriation.

Finance Division advised the ministry to initiate again the summary for the ECC due to anomaly in the ECC decision in case under reference, and a fresh summary for ECC was moved on March 24 2023. However, the summary of March 24, 2023 was pending with ECC and no decision has yet been conveyed to the ministry. Due to severe financial constraints being faced by PWD and to avoid further delay in the matter, it was proposed that ECC may consider allocation of funds of Rs 844.389 in two phases.

The Ministry of Housing and Works requested the ECC to approve allocation of additional funds of Rs 250 million through TSG in first tranche for Supreme Court of Pakistan Building, Islamabad and repair and maintenance of Judges Residences Rest Houses and Sub-Offices in various cities under Demand No 50-H8&W during CY 2022-23.

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet considered and approved the summary of April 12, 2023, submitted by the Ministry of Housing and Works regarding “allocation of additional funds for repair and maintenance of Judges Residences Rest Houses and Sub-Offices in various cities.”

