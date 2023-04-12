ECC approves Rs300m for repair of public buildings

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet has approved Rs 299.997 million in favour of Ministry of Housing and Works for repair and maintenance of public buildings in the fiscal year 2022-23.

The ECC meeting presided over by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar was submitted a summary by the Ministry of Housing and Works for allocation of funds before giving entire backgrounds that how the ECC recommended the proposal of this ministry dated 29th November 2022 and the decision of ECC now awaits ratification by the federal cabinet.

The ministry in the summary moved to the ECC meeting dated April 5 2023 stated that PWD, an attached department of the Ministry of Housing and Works requested for allocation of additional funds amounting to Rs 162.521 million in respect of public building for clearance of liabilities and to meet the urgent requirements during current fiscal year 2022-23.

On request of this Ministry, Finance Division approved allocation of additional funds amounting to Rs 162.521 million through technical supplementary grant (TSG) with advice to move summary for ECC for approval to obtain funds. Summary for the ECC was accordingly submitted to the Cabinet Division.

The ECC recommended the proposal of this Ministry in meeting dated 29th November 2022 and the decision of the ECC now awaits ratification by the federal Cabinet.

Subsequently, Pak PWD submitted revised demand for allocation of additional funds amounting to Rs 299.997 million, instead of Rs I62.521 million, in respect of public buildings through TSG for the current fiscal year.

The Finance Division was approached for allocation of additional funds of Rs 299.997 million through TSG. That Division has approved the proposal and advised this ministry to move a summary for the ECC.

Apropos it is requested that additional funds amounting to Rs 299.997 million may be allocated through TSG in respect of public buildings under demand No 50 -Housing and Works Division during current fiscal year 2022-23. It is further requested to kindly withdraw the approval granted in the ECC meeting dated 29 November 2022 for allocation of Rs 162.521 million to the Ministry of Housing and Works.

