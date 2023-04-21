AVN 66.35 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.08%)
BAFL 28.77 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.95%)
BOP 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
CNERGY 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.37%)
DFML 10.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
DGKC 44.69 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.65%)
EPCL 45.76 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.9%)
FCCL 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
FFL 6.33 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (13.04%)
FLYNG 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.28%)
GGL 11.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
HUBC 70.79 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.8%)
HUMNL 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.55%)
KAPCO 25.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
KEL 1.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.51%)
LOTCHEM 25.24 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.52%)
MLCF 26.79 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.59%)
NETSOL 74.91 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.6%)
OGDC 87.41 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.15%)
PAEL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.76%)
PIBTL 4.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.49%)
PPL 68.20 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.16%)
PRL 13.52 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (7.73%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5.45%)
SNGP 40.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.32%)
TELE 7.92 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.15%)
TPLP 14.23 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
TRG 109.26 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.47%)
UNITY 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.23%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.72%)
BR100 4,194 Increased By 62.6 (1.52%)
BR30 14,919 Increased By 171.4 (1.16%)
KSE100 41,008 Increased By 508.5 (1.26%)
KSE30 15,307 Increased By 211.1 (1.4%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 21, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japan govt bonds steady with focus firmly on BOJ meeting

Reuters Published 21 Apr, 2023 10:13am
Follow us

SINGAPORE: Japanese government bond were broadly steady on Friday as traders consolidated positions while awaiting the new Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda’s first policy meeting next week.

The 10-year JGB yield fell 0.5 basis point to 0.465%, easing away from a one-month high of 0.48% touched earlier this week.

Ten-year interest rate swaps were at 0.65%.

They have traded in a wide range between 0.3% and 1.1% this year.

The 20-year JGB yield was flat at 1.125%, while the 30-year JGB yield rose 1 basis point to 1.355%.

The 40-year JGB yield was at 1.540%. Data on Friday showed Japan’s consumer inflation held steady above the central bank’s target in March and an index excluding fuel costs rose at the fastest annual pace in four decades.

The data is likely to keep alive market expectations that the BOJ could begin to phase out later this year a massive stimulus programme that has drawn public criticism for distorting bond markets and crushing financial institutions’ margins.

The meeting next week though might be too soon for the unwinding to happen.

Japanese government bonds squeezed as market waits on Ueda

Nearly 90% of economists polled by Reuters said the Bank of Japan will not start unwinding its ultra-easy policy at the April 27-28 meeting.

Mizuho analysts said Governor Ueda is well aware of the BOJ’s past failures in the conduct of monetary policy, and the political heat they have generated.

“We think he will steer a more cautious and dovish (path) than market participants have been anticipating,” they said. Benchmark 10-year JGB futures rose 0.22 yen to 147.7, hovering close to a one-week high.

The two-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis point to -0.040%.

Japanese government bonds

Comments

1000 characters

Japan govt bonds steady with focus firmly on BOJ meeting

President signs Tax Laws (Amendment) Bill 2023 into law

Forex reserves up by $400m

Banks told to transfer EDS deductions to SBP

Russian oil: govt places single cargo order as test case

Yemen: 85 die at Ramazan charity event

PDM, JI advocate same-day elections

Five Indian soldiers killed in IIOJK

New procedure for clearance of export cargoes implemented

KE seeks Rs4.50 per unit positive adjustment

Import of 133 items from Turkiye: FBR issues concessionary rate of duty

Read more stories